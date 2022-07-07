The Essex County Health Department has reported the second confirmed case of rabies in a gray fox this summer, both cases in the southeastern portion of Essex County.
Multiple people reported interactions with the gray fox on July 4 and an officer of the Department of Conservation was called to handle the situation. The fox was submitted for testing and returned a positive test result for rabies.
“The animal was reported as overly aggressive, drooling and biting. It initiated contact with multiple pets and people,” Jessica Darney Buehler, director of Health Planning & Promotion for ECHD, said. Buehler was also the on-call staffer that spoke with residents and the DEC Officer.
“Because the behavior was consistent with rabies and there was potential exposure, I advised three people to pursue rabies post-exposure treatment immediately. I also advised owners of pets and livestock to seek rabies boosters for their animals through veterinarians. Care for people, pets and livestock is all underway.”
SAFETY TIPS
The ECHD provided the following tips for preventative action:
• Keep pets and livestock up to date with rabies vaccinations, supervise pets while they are outside and feed them inside. Tightly cap garbage cans, birdseed and other food sources that may attract wild animals.
• Those who have been exposed to the saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal should wash all wounds, seek medical attention immediately and report any animal bites or rabies exposures to ECHD at 518-873-3500
• If you suspect your pet or livestock has made contact with the saliva or brain tissue of a rabid animal contact your veterinarian for medical care and contact ECHD to determine what steps must be taken next.
• Wild animals may be submitted for rabies testing if they have had contact with humans, pets or if they display unusual behavior.
For more information about rabies or rabies vaccinations, visit co.essex.ny.us/health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.