ELIZABETHTOWN — A rabid grey fox attacked an individual, as well as fought with and bit their dog on Monday in the afternoon in Ticonderoga.
According to the Essex County Health Department, a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer was called to the scene of the incident and retrieved the fox with no further human, pet or livestock exposure.
ECHD properly maintained the specimen overnight, unable to ship on Monday due to the Memorial Day Holiday; the specimen was prepared for rabies testing and shipped on Tuesday to the state Wadsworth Laboratory.
SECOND CONFIRMED CASE
Results were returned Wednesday confirming the fox was positive for rabies.
“All rabies post-exposure protocols and treatment were followed, and we don’t expect any further risk to the public at this time,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for ECHD, said.
“This is the second confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal in 2023, both occurring in grey fox and found in Ticonderoga.”
Beers informed Mark Wright, Ticonderoga’s Town Supervisor who commented that he will share this information to ensure awareness of the incident to Ticonderoga residents.
“In general, pets are far more likely to come in contact with rabid animals than people,” Jessica Darney Buehler, Director of Health Planning & Promotion, said.
“In wake of this incident, pet owners are urged to take steps to protect their furry friends by confirming their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine. Our department coordinates several free rabies immunization clinics throughout the year with the next clinic scheduled on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Highway Department in Ticonderoga.”
RABIES TIPS
To best protect people, pets, and livestock, ECHD recommends the following prevention actions:
• Keep pets and livestock up to date with rabies vaccinations;
• Attend pets when outside and feed pets inside;
• Tightly cap garbage cans, birdseed and other food sources to avoid attracting wild animals to your yard.
• Those who have been exposed to saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal should:
• Wash all wounds thoroughly with soap and water;
• Seek medical attention immediately;
• Report animal bites or possible rabies exposures to ECHD 518-873-3500.
If your pet or livestock has contact with saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal contact your veterinarian for medical care and contact ECHD to determine what additional follow-up may be needed.
UPTICK IN BAT CALLS
The department has received an uptick in calls from Essex County residents discovering bats in their homes.
ECHD’s catch-the-bat-and-call-us messaging directs residents on how to properly and safely capture a live bat if found inside their home:
Wait for the bat to land on a low, flat surface and when it is safe to do so cover the bat with a container and then slide the lid between the container and surface enclosing the bat inside.
Then secure the container with tape and promptly call the health department for further instructions.
To test bats for rabies, it is important the bat be in good condition and either alive or recently deceased to be submitted for rabies testing.
ECHD has staff on call during evenings, weekends and holidays to support our community such as responding to potential rabies scenarios.
ECHD may submit wild animals and bats for rabies testing if they have had contact with humans or pets, or if they have displayed unusual behavior.
For more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by ECHD visit https://essexcountyny.gov/Health/.
