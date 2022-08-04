MALONE — Franklin County Public Health Department has reported the county’s first confirmed case of rabies this year.
Earlier this month, a bat was brought to FCPH from a home in the Town of Malone. After being submitted for testing, the bat was found positive for rabies.
FCPH is now warning county residents to remain vigilant with regular rabies vaccinations, and be aware of any animals that may be infected with rabies in homes or communities.
SAFETY TIPS
FCPH has provided the following preventative tips:
• Don’t feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or cats.
• Be sure your pet dogs, cats and ferrets as well as horses and valuable livestock animals are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccination protects pets if they are exposed to rabid animals. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors and allowed outside only under direct observation.
• Keep family pets indoors at night. Don’t leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.
• Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods that may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cap or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.
• If nuisance wild animals are living in parts of your home, consult with a nuisance wildlife control expert about having them removed. You can find wildlife control experts, who work on a fee-for-service basis, in your telephone directory under pest control.
• Teach children not to touch any animal they do not know and to tell an adult immediately if they are bitten by any animal.
• If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors who are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control expert who will remove the animal for a fee.
• Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to your county health department. If possible, do not let any animal escape that has possibly exposed someone to rabies.
For those looking to get their pets vaccinated, FCPH offers free rabies clinics throughout the county every summer.
For clinic information, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FCNYPublicHealth or their website at https://www.franklincountyny.gov/departments/human_services/public_health/clinics.php.
Veterinarians will also administer rabies vaccinations.
If your pet has been injured by a rabid animal, contact your veterinarian to get medical care. Even though your pet has been vaccinated, a booster dose of rabies vaccine may be needed within five days of the incident. Contact FCPH at 518 481-1710 (option 6) to determine what additional follow-up may be needed.
