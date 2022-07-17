LAKE PLACID – Amy Fisher Quinn of Lake Placid said Friday she’s seeking the Democratic Party nomination for State Supreme Court justice in the 4th Judicial District.
Quinn, 51, is currently the principal court attorney for Essex County Judge Richard Meyer.
FACING MCGAHAY
She joins incumbent Justice Robert Muller of Queensbury and fellow Lake Placid resident Allison McGahay in running for the office, along with Chris Obstarczyk of Saratoga County and Vincent Versaci of Schenectady County.
A new state law added an additional seat to Supreme Court in the 4th Judicial District, making three seats up in the November general election.
“Judges are, in fact, public servants, and I can think of no higher honor than to serve as an elected member of the State Judiciary,” Quinn said in a news release. “After a 27-year legal career, the last 17 years working in the chambers of a state level judge, I have reached the point in my life where I believe that I am ready for this position. It would be a great privilege to combine my professional and personal passions for equal justice under the law and public service as a State Supreme Court justice.”
QUINN CAREER
Quinn is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. and New England College School of Law, and she is currently completing a professional certificate in Restorative Justice through Vermont Law School.
She joined the staff of the Essex County Attorney’s Office in 2000, as assistant county attorney for Family Court, representing the Essex County Department of Social Services and presenting cases of troubled youths in need of services and supervision. She became principal court attorney in 2006.
Quinn has been an Essex County resident for 26 years. She and her husband, Andrew, have two adult sons.
SENSE OF SERVICE
“I was born and raised in Warren County and have had the great good fortune to be part of a family where one's service to others was the highest duty,” Quinn said in the release “My parents had distinguished careers as public-school teachers, and they, as well as a large number of mentors and friends, have instilled in me this sense of service, which I take very seriously.
“I am fiercely committed to the betterment of the world around me, both locally and on a larger scale,” she concluded.
The 4th Judicial District includes Clinton, Essex, Warren, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, and Washington counties. State Supreme Court generally hears cases that include civil litigation, divorce and other marital issues, and equity suits like mortgage foreclosures.
State Supreme Court justice is a 14 year term.
