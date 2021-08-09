PLATTSBURGH – Champlain Valley Quilters’ Guild, NY members leave their stashes and sewing machines behind for its first in-person meeting in almost two years.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the guild will meet at the Turnpike Wesleyan Church on the Military Turnpike.
From 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., there will be a “Junk in the Trunk” event where quilters may find treasures from fellow quilter’s stashes.
Non-members are invited to attend the regular meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
The CVQGNY Boards of Directors strongly advises attendees to wear masks if they have not been vaccinated or have a close person who could be compromised.
MASK MAKERS
Lockdown was trying but not idle times for the Guild.
Although members have not been able to meet together in person to work on contributions, individuals have reached out to organizations and individuals with amazing generosity.
It started first with the need for masks in the community with Guild members making nearly 10,000 face masks.
These were distributed to: University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (separately to the ER staff), United Way, Sheriff's Department, Plattsburgh City Police, local Fire Departments, EMT’S Ambulance service, Price Chopper, Empire Visions, Wound Center, Westelcom, Chazy; Dr. Donnery’s Office, Dr. Ambler’s Office, ARC, Kinney Drugs, Adirondack Primary Medicine, Hobies Restaurant, Durocher Auto Sales, Hospice of the North Country, Saranac Lake Regional Center, not to mention friends, neighbors, family and those who called to say, “Please can you help me?”
HEARTFELT DONATIONS
As mask requests settled down, Guild members began to give to places close to their hearts and others in need including: Pillow Pals and stuffed animals with Quilts to Foster Care and STOP Domestic Violence, adult cover-ups and place mats to nursing homes and Meals on Wheels; and heart pillows to the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center.
Quilts were also given to local veterans and Hospice of the North Country.
A few members donated enough blocks for two veteran quilts.
One was given to North Country Honor Flight Director Barry Finnegan to raffle off with proceeds going to support the program.
Yet another member generously donated a quilt to the Battle of Plattsburgh to raise funds for their annual commemoration.
Another member did two veteran quilts, which were given to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 125 on Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh.
ZOOM ZONE
In addition to all that Guild members did on their own, they were able to keep in touch and at times keep their “sanity” thanks to amazing leadership.
Guild President Alyce Fradenburg did a weekly "Sewing COVID Away" Zoom meeting and maintained a "CVQG Show and Tell" site where members could share what they were working on with their peers.
Fradenburg also hosted monthly board of directors and guild meetings via Zoom.
Karla Strauss, vice president and program director, brought the Guild several talented ladies who visited on Zoom with their shops, techniques and talents.
Lora Barshow created a new block of the month for members that signed up for this project.
Priscilla Reed continued to keep the Guild in touch with a monthly newsletter.
Janet Altman conducted online classes with several quilters and stepped up to the plate when the president needed her to conduct the Zoom Meetings.
TRADITIONS: NEW & OLD
Yvonne Bezio started Community Outreach again a few weeks ago.
There are a few members working safely cutting fabric and sewing quilts and other creations that will be donated within the local community.
Jean Welch and Mary Lou Beauharnois set up a “Twelve-Month Challenge” by having members make a list of 12 projects in their “stash.”
They drew a number every month and that was the project for that month.
Guild members were so into it that it will resume in September.
Several members say they got so much done, some with projects they didn’t remember they had.
