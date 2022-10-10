PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Valley Quilters Guild of New York’s members are always up for a challenge.
“We did a challenge for the Meals on Wheels for both Clinton and Essex counties,” said Yvonne Bezio, one of three co-chairs with Marilyn Doyle and Dianne Rogers for the guild’s Community Outreach.
“Between the two counties, they serve about 1,000 meals. It’s just a little shy. Our challenge to the ladies was to make a thousand placemats, so that everybody that received a meal would receive a new quilted placemat.”
JOIN THE EFFORT
About 500 placemats have been sewn since August when the challenge was presented.
“If (people) would like to help us do it that would be great,” Bezio said.
“If they would like to join us, we’ll love to.
We actually have a meeting coming up this coming Wednesday, It’s at 6 p.m.”
GIVES TO MULTIPLE ORGANIZATIONS
Guild meetings are held at Clinton County Mental Health & Addiction Services Building located at 130 Arizona Ave on the former New Base in Plattsburgh.
Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month except January and February.
Community Outreach meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene located at 124 Hill St. in Keeseville.
“We do give to various organizations,” Bezio said.
“We do Domestic Violence. We do Foster Care. We do the schools, hats and mittens, for the winter months. We do quilts that we give to the hospital for the nursery. We do ARC and Mountain Lake Services.
“We give to the Essex and Clinton County Sheriff Departments. We give little quilts with little stuffed animals for them to carry and give out as they need them.”
“Everybody is welcome to check it out,” she said.
“Maybe they will decide to join us or come sew along for a day.”
Bezio joined the Guild in 2014.
“A friend and I were talking about it,” she said.
“It was something that I would like to do. She had always sewn. We went to the quilt show, and we talked to the membership people there, and we went to a meeting. We joined, and we’ve been members ever since.”
