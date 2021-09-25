Name: Sara Acors
Age: 32
Occupation: Full-time mom; co-owner, youth director of The Link Arts Center; owner and instructor of Zumbini with Sara; full-time production team lead at Medisca
What has helped you the most in getting to where you are now in your career?
Hard work, persistence and confidence!
What do you hope to achieve next?
I would LOVE to focus more time and energy into my art, The Link and my Zumbini classes. Doing what I love on a daily basis and being able to spend more time with my son is my goal!
Is/was there a woman in your life who was inspirational to you? Tell us about her.
My mom, 100%. Her empathy, strength, love and support for my, sometimes crazy dreams, shaped me into the woman I am today.
What advice do you give other women/the next generation of women in business?
Follow your heart. Do what you love, don't let the possibility of failure or hardships prevent you from going after your dreams!
Name: Angela Brown
Age: 68
Occupation: Founder-Director, Hill and Hollow Music
What has helped you the most in getting to where you are now in your career?
Family stability and support; exposure to a wide variety of arts and culture; education, discipline, and desire for lifelong learning.
What do you hope to achieve next?
Long-term stability for Hill and Hollow Music and Weatherwatch Farm, positioning them for the future, and eventual transition of leadership.
Is/was there a woman in your life who was inspirational to you? Tell us about her.
Well, Mom, of course! But it’s really through the example of both of my parents, who could work physically hard like peasants and then dress for dinner like aristocrats. I also had college roommates who were influential, who taught me more about self-motivation and finding discipline from within oneself, when not under the watchful eye of parents. I was also fortunate to have a boss at a young age who encouraged me to take on more responsibility and be more daring and exercise my imagination.
What advice to you give other women/the next generation of women in business?
Allow your imagination to present many scenarios. Examine all the possibilities. Don’t procrastinate. Jump right on your project, even if it isn’t entirely clear at the outset. Make a stab; start with a rough draft; then edit, edit, edit. Manage your time on projects so you can fit everything in, including fun recreational activities. Trust the people who work for you. Allow them latitude to express ideas, too, and show what they are capable of.
Name: Megan Charland
Age: 35
Occupation: Co-owner, creative director & CEO of The Link Arts Center
What has helped you the most in getting to where you are now in your career?
Networking! In the community arts education field it's all about community — and it's not just the community we're serving. Throughout my 13 year career I have attended prestigious conferences, listened to the TED talks, participated in all of the professional development opportunities, but it was the conversations I had with my neighbors that were the most enlightening. The fact that I have a masters degree becomes irrelevant. "What impact have I made in my community this week?" Constantly asking myself this very question is what has allowed me to have the career I have today. It really is all about who you know. Community is everything!
What do you hope to achieve next?
I don't feel I'm old enough to really be talking about the culmination of my career, but really, The Link Arts Center (The Link) is the culmination of my career. Opening this community-centered business with my sister, Sara, last year was one of the greatest accomplishments — and frustrations (ha!) — of my life. We're women-owned. Family-owned. We report only to ourselves. We've created this outlet for ourselves to dream big and share our dreams and talents with the community. My hope is for The Link to continue to grow and serve our community for decades to come. Really, we're only getting started!
Is/was there a woman in your life who was inspirational to you? Tell us about her.
My mother! For as long as I can remember my mother has always supported my dreams. Not every parent is thrilled when their child tells them they want a career in the arts - especially the visual arts. I wouldn't have the career I have today if it wasn't for the constant support and encouragement from my mother. I take for granted that others are not so lucky to be taught at a young age to follow their dreams. It was only within the past year that I learned that my mother actually had a dream when she was growing up to own her own art studio - I couldn't believe it! What are the chances? She never told me of her art studio dream while I was growing up, but she supported me wholeheartedly. (She was told she couldn't have a career in the arts, that it wasn't sensible.)
What advice do you give other women/the next generation of women in business?
Network! Don't be afraid to be loud! BE LOUD! Get out and meet your peers. Who is doing similar work in your field? Share experiences and resources. Learn from one another. All ships rise together.
Name: Elizabeth Goerlitz-Coryer
Age: 47
Occupation: CEO and Co-founder of Coryer Staffing Corporation
What has helped you the most in getting to where you are now in your career?
My early exposure to international travel helped me in more ways than I can express. As far back as I can remember, my family traveled and I was encouraged by my mom and dad to visit and experience new places, people and cultures. In college, my parents encouraged me to study internationally through the SUNY international exchange program, which I did twice during my undergraduate college years. Through those educational as well as other travel experiences, I have gained appreciation for people from all walks of life and I so enjoy hearing stories and learning how other people near and far are navigating their lives.
What do you hope to achieve next?
Next is an interesting word, it can refer to the next hour, year, decade and so on. Fortunately, my husband, David Coryer, and I look forward to many nexts in our lives. We have two kids, Lukas, graduating from high school, and Rhys in middle school, and a business that is expanding. We have travel plans that keep life interesting and look forward to the many experiences this will bring and people we will meet along the way.
Is/was there a woman in your life who was inspiration to you? Tell us about her.
My mother, Amelia Goerlitz, has always been an inspirational role model for me. At a young age, it was clear to me that both of my parents were hard working individuals. My mother spent days and evenings between being at work or home on the phone working into the late hours of the evening year round devoting her time to Special Education programs in our local schools. I was also very close with my dad who spent his teaching career at Plattsburgh High School where I witnessed how he interacted with students of every level of talent and appreciated each person the same. My mother’s work ethic and dedication to her career and family left a large imprint on me. She spent many evenings speaking with parents and school administrators strategizing to meet each individual’s situation appropriately for the family and the school. It wasn’t evident to me at a young age that a woman’s career should or could be any different based on being a woman. I saw my mother as a strong, hard working woman who never gave up and insisted on meeting the educational needs of individuals to best set them up for success in their lives. Circling back to the present, our company, Coryer Staffing, has a mission to “meet people where they are” every day that we open our doors.
What advice do you give other women/the next generation of women in business?
Believe in yourself. I have worked hard and consistently throughout my entire career and I have worked side by side with both men and women in business and education. Work hard for the result vs the praise. If you do, you will always be well compensated and have a successful career.
Name: Susan Matton
Age: 65
Occupation: Vice president for economic development, North Country Chamber of Commerce
What has helped you the most in getting to where you are now in your career?
Education, experience, and having mentors in the profession have been key to my success. I have been fortunate to work for an organization that supported and valued lifelong learning.
What do you hope to achieve next?
I love being an Economic Developer because the work we do can improve our economy and help to bring jobs to our area. I'm sure there are more exciting projects in my future!
Is/was there a woman in your life who was inspirational to you? Tell us about her.
I have always admired my Grandmother Crystal's grit. She raised three children as a single mother during the depression and World War II. There weren't many options for work for women back then, so she did a lot of different jobs to make ends meet. She was an organist for her church, gave music lessons, played piano for silent movies in the theater, and was the cook for a fraternity. As the only grandchild who plays the piano, I was given much of her sheet music and I treasure it to this day. I only wish I could play as well as she did!
What advice do you give other women/the next generation of women in business?
Find a mentor. It was so helpful for me to be able to learn from people who were willing to share their knowledge and experience. Now, that I'm older, I enjoy passing the things I've learned on to the future leaders of our community.
Name: Alissa Momot
Age: 28
Occupation: Marketing Manager
What has helped you the most in getting where you are now in your career?
Networking and exploring in the North Country and beyond. There is so much to learn from other people and their experiences. Also being adaptable. Life throws a lot of curveballs. Being able to take challenges and overcome them has been extremely beneficial to my professional and personal growth.
What do you hope to achieve next?
I hope to continue learning and experiencing things and help drive our family business into the next 50 years!
Is/was there a woman in your life who was inspirational to you? Tell us about her.
My mom! She is a real powerhouse. I’m so grateful for each day that I get to walk in her footsteps and learn. She has taught me how to be strong, compassionate and fearless. If you want something, go for it kind of woman. I’m so lucky she’s my mom.
What advice do you give other women/the next generation of women in business?
Don’t settle. Don’t let others dictate what you want to accomplish. Don’t compare yourself. Be you, live you and love you!
