WHITEHALL — Democratic candidate for Congress Matthew F. Putorti entered the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District at 8:35 a.m. Monday, and within minutes the Stefanik campaign released a statement denouncing the new challenger.
In a statement sent at 8:37 a.m., Alex deGrasse, senior adviser to Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, accused Putorti of supporting “radical socialist” members of “The Squad” in Congress, and described him as a “far-left” New York City lawyer.
Mr. deGrasse also shared voter registration records indicating Mr. Putorti registered to vote in the 21st Congressional District on June 1, less than two weeks before declaring his candidacy.
‘OUTRIGHT DISTORTIONS’
According to the Putorti campaign, these are all lies or mischaracterizations used by Rep. Stefanik to discredit Mr. Putorti.
“It says a lot that Elise Stefanik is so terrified of a challenger that she immediately resorted to outright distortions of who Matt is and why he is running,” the Putorti campaign said in a statement.
RECORDS: NO
DONATIONS to ‘SQUAD’
Mr. deGrasse accused Mr. Putorti of donating to socialist members of “The Squad” in Congress — a group of six sitting members of Congress who are known as particularly young, progressive Democrats. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a prominent member of the group, as are Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; and Cori Bush, D-Mo.
According to Federal Election Commission data, Mr. Putorti has never donated to any of their campaigns. But he has donated more than $6,000 of his own money to a wide swath of Democratic candidates, especially in the 2020 election cycle.
The list of Mr. Putorti’s donations stretches back to 2015, when he donated $50 to Bernie Sanders’ campaign for president on Sept. 7 of that year.
His next donation came more than eight months later when he gave $250 to the Hillary Clinton campaign for president in May 2016.
Over the next few years, Mr. Putorti would donate a few thousand dollars a year in total to various candidates, usually through the ActBlue online fundraising tool he now uses to collect individual donations from his own supporters.
RECENT DONATIONS
Mr. Putorti’s most significant donations include a $1,000 donation to the Senate campaign for Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in 2017, and $750 in two donations in 2019 to former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s “Win The Era” PAC, which works to recruit and support young Democrats in their runs for federal office.
Mr. Putorti’s political donations picked up steam in 2020. After making nine donations in the 2016 cycle, and two in the 2018 cycle, Mr. Putorti made 43 donations in 2019 and 2020, for a total expenditure of $4,710. Before 2019, Mr. Putorti had donated $1,687 to political causes in his life.
Mr. Putorti’s individual donations to candidates or PACs in 2019 and 2020 ranged from $100 to $500. He gave the most money, $950 in total over multiple donations, to Mondaire L. Jones’ campaign. Rep. Jones now represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, representing part of Westchester County and all of Rockland County.
Mr. Putorti also supported Mark Kelly, now a Democratic senator from Arizona, the presidential campaigns of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., now-Vice President Kamala Harris and a variety of other Democratic candidates for Senate and the House. Mr. Putorti donated $350 in total to Tedra L. Cobb’s campaign against Rep. Stefanik in 2020 as well.
THE ‘BIG LIE’
The Putorti campaign said in a statement that Mr. Putorti made these donations because he believed it was critically important that former President Donald J. Trump lose the 2020 election.
“Matt has made political contributions to Democrats up and down the ballot,” the campaign said. “In 2020 Matt donated to multiple Democrats in the Presidential primary because he believed defeating Donald Trump was critically important to our democracy.”
The campaign also hit out at Rep. Stefanik, saying her support of theories that the election was stolen is similarly dangerous to American democracy.
“Congresswoman Stefanik attacked our democracy when she backed the big lie, supported the conspiracy-driven Arizona audit and voted to overturn the election,” the campaign said.
VOTER REGISTRATION
When it comes to Mr. Putorti’s voter registration records, the Stefanik campaign is accurate that Mr. Putorti only recently re-registered to vote in the district.
Mr. Putorti grew up in Whitehall, Washington County, and has worked in New York City for more than a decade after graduating from Fordham University’s law program, including with the Fashion Law Institute, Anderson Kill and now for Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. While in New York, he was registered to vote at his city address.
Washington County elections records indicate Mr. Putorti was registered to vote in Whitehall until 2013, although he last voted from his Whitehall address in the 2011 general election.
Mr. Putorti re-registered to vote in Washington County on June 1, less than two weeks before announcing his candidacy. That should have no impact on his candidacy. For federal offices, the U.S. Constitution requires that a candidate live in the state where they are running for Congress; there is no requirement that they live in the specific district they are running to represent.
WHITEHALL TIES
Mr. Putorti’s LinkedIn page indicates he transitioned from a position as senior associate at Pillsbury to counsel in January of this year, a position he still holds. While lawyers employed as council do frequently retain regular duties and carry heavy caseloads, oftentimes the position allows a firm to retain a lawyer on staff without requiring regular work from them.
Mr. Putorti was born and raised in Whitehall, the town in which he is now registered to vote. His family has lived in the area for four generations, and the Putorti campaign says it’s a mischaracterization of who he is to say he’s a “New York City lawyer.”
In a recent news release from the Stefanik campaign, Mr. Putorti’s name was only preceded by the words “New York City lawyer.”
“The truth is that Matt’s family has lived in Whitehall for four generations,” the campaign said. “His parents are small business owners who run a family grocery store started by Matt’s great grandmother; a store that Matt worked in growing up, stocking the shelves and working the deli counter. He was raised with the values of faith, hard-work, patriotism and giving back to the community.”
