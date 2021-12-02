PLATTSBURGH — Congressional candidate Matt Putorti kicked off a series of pre-holiday meet and greets with a stop at the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh Monday.
In an interview with the Press-Republican prior to the event, the Whitehall Democrat reiterated his motivations to run, including generational family ties to the district and concerns over incumbent North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s (R-Schuylerville) leadership, particularly in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
But Putorti, 37, said the race is not just about challenging Stefanik.
“I do think that the people in this district’s needs are being neglected by the current representation and I’d like to be a voice to that, but also be a mover of those things, to move those issues forward.”
ISSUES
Putorti, who is an attorney, said he intends to speak with voters during his stops this week and next week about the issues that matter to them and what they see as solutions.
He believes the country faces three existential threats that need to be urgently addressed: an assault on democracy, income inequality and climate change.
As uncle to a young niece and nephew, Putorti is also focused on ensuring good, quality education that prepares them for whatever they want to do later in life and job opportunities if they would like to stay in the district.
Other issues that people have brought up to him on the campaign trail include high-speed internet access and affordable housing.
INFRASTRUCTURE ACT
Putorti noted that the recently-signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will address things like internet, roads and bridges, and lead pipes.
“But it’s something that Elise voted against and so that provides further reason about why this is so important and why we want to run,” he said.
Reached for comment, Alex DeGrasse, senior advisor to Stefanik, said the infrastructure bill would help New York City, where Putorti lived prior to moving back to NY-21, not the North Country.
He described the legislation as “the Green New Deal in disguise” and said it “allows Albany bureaucrats, who have a horrible record of supporting the North Country, to decide where money is sent across New York.”
BUILD BACK BETTER
Putorti supports the version of the Build Back Better Act that passed the House, pointing out that Stefanik voted against it and describing it as an investment in people, the economy and jobs.
Provisions he hopes remain as the Senate goes through the bill, include having it paid for by taxes on the wealthiest Americans rather than the middle class, universal pre-kindergarten and paid family leave.
He added that allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices should have been done long ago and benefits anyone with access to the program. The bill would also see Medicare cover hearing.
“I wish that it also included dental and vision, but I think these are all steps in the right direction,” Putorti said.
“It has the potential to be such a transformative piece of legislation that really benefits working families, the middle class, and I’m disappointed that Elise voted against it.”
DeGrasse posited the Build Back Better legislation was “the greatest legislative assault on the North Country in history,” claiming that, among other things, it would increase inflation and raise taxes on working families.
“The fact that far-left Democrat candidates in the North Country support it is out of touch, which is why they will lose like every other far-left Democrat,” he said.
“We can’t wait for the general election to crush whichever far-left socialist from New York City gets through the primary.”
‘UNIQUE ADVANTAGE’
Putorti was the second Democrat to announce his candidacy for NY-21, after Ezra Watson of Wilton, a technician in the semiconductor industry, came forward in the spring.
Others who have since emerged are former U.S. speedskater and crime victim advocate Bridie Farrell of North River, former CIA operative and counterterrorism official Matt Castelli of Wilton, and Keith Sherrill, who has registered with the Federal Elections Commission but has yet to formally announce his campaign.
This week, St. Lawrence County Democrats voted to endorse Castelli for the seat, with Committee to Elect Chair Jason Clark stating he is the best candidate.
In the Press-Republican interview, Putorti contended that he is the candidate who can beat Stefanik.
“I’ve lived in this district longer than I’ve lived anywhere else in my life and I think that gives a unique advantage to being able to understand who the people are in the district, who the voters are, what the issues are that matter to them and how to address them.”
He also described himself as tough and unafraid to take on challenges, and said public service has always been part of his life and his family’s story. His parents’ community involvement has included local elected office, and Putorti himself served in AmeriCorps after college.
EMPATHY
Putorti is a gay man who has remained in the Catholic faith. He thinks everyone has intersecting, complex identities they can hopefully bring to what they do.
He sees empathy as the thread between being a practicing Catholic and an out gay person in the United States.
“I hope the lessons that I have learned through my religion and the lessons that I have learned by being part of a group that has been marginalized as a gay person, ... is to be empathetic, and I think that makes for a better representative,” he said.
Putorti does not see being gay as a hindrance to the campaign.
“I think at the end of the day, the people here don’t care about that. They want somebody who is going to fight for them and do right by them regardless of whether they’re gay or straight or any other piece of their identity.”
REPRESENTED WELL
Since Putorti announced his campaign, Stefanik’s camp has highlighted his involvement with certain clients, including the China Daily newspaper and Pennsylvania-based oil company United Refining Co., criticizing his representation of the latter as in sharp contrast to his rhetoric on climate change.
Putorti said, while a law firm associate, he did what he was asked to do.
“You know, I had a lot of loans to pay back,” he added, laughingly, “so I needed — this was a job that I had and I was asked to do these things and I think all of us, when we’re in a work environment, we do the things that we’re asked.”
Though he does hope to win the primary, Putorti said he would support whatever Democrat emerges as the Congressional nominee.
“I care so deeply about this district and I really want the people here to be represented well,” Putorti said.
“I want them to have somebody who is willing to fight on their behalf.”
