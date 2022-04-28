PLATTSBURGH — One of the two Democrats who remain in the race to represent the North Country in Congress is challenging the other to a series of debates in the region’s major media markets.

Whitehall attorney Matt Putorti, 38, said it’s important for voters to have an opportunity to hear directly from candidates to understand who they are, their connections to the district and how they plan to solve important issues.

Out of an initial field of four, Putorti and Matt Castelli, a former CIA officer and counterterrorism official who lives in Saratoga, have stayed in the race to unseat incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville).

MAPS THROWN OUT

Until Wednesday, it appeared Putorti and Castelli were all set to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in New York’s 21st Congressional District June 28.

But the state Court of Appeals — New York’s highest court — threw out the Democrat-drawn congressional and State Senate maps, ruling they had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered and lawmakers lacked the authority to pass them after an independent commission failed to reach consensus, the Associated Press reported.

The judges said it would “likely be necessary” to move the primary elections from June to August, which could involve another petition-gathering process.

Should any of the remaining candidates be drawn out of the North Country district, they could still run as only state residency is required.

It seems unlikely the region would be broken up in a remarkable way. SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Harvey Schantz previously told the Press-Republican the district’s current configuration — encompassing the swath from Watertown to Plattsburgh — has been in place since the 1968 election, and the North Country would have to expand to meet population requirements.

PRIOR CYCLES

In a press release sent prior to when the ruling was issued, Putorti’s campaign pointed to how, in 2018 — the last time the district saw a Democratic primary —, candidates met for multiple forums and participated in a final debate hosted by Mountain Lake PBS that was broadcast free throughout the region.

Similarly, Stefanik debated per primary opponents three times when she first ran in 2014.

Putorti said he hopes to debate Castelli on issues he has heard about from voters on the campaign trail. At a local level, those include infrastructure, affordable housing and jobs and the economy.

“Also, people in this district really want to know what we’re doing to address the big national issues we’re facing: climate change, assault on democracy, income inequality,” he said. “I think all of those, among many others, are on the table.”

VOTERS DECIDE

Castelli is the candidate favored by party leadership across the North Country. Under the newer — now defunct — maps, he has the support of all 18 Democratic Party chairs in the counties that would have wholly or partially resided in NY-21, as well as endorsements from 15 of the committees.

“Voters are the ones who decide who the candidate is, who will be the person that will go up against Elise,” Putorti said. “That, to me, is the most important endorsement, and so the voters should be equipped to make an informed decision so having a series of debates will allow them to do that.”

He would also be open to forums, which are typically more casual than debates and involve audience participation.

“We’re open to any opportunities to talk to the voters,” Putorti said.

In a statement, Putorti pointed to his local ties, including his education at local schools and his family’s longtime small business.

“I know the issues our people are facing, and I look forward to the opportunity to share with voters my vision for solving them together. I am proud to be leading this effort and I hope that Matthew Castelli can muster the strength to join me.”

Castelli’s campaign did not return a request for comment by press time.

Email Cara Chapman:

cchapman@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @PPR_carachapman