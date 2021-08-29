Despite some looming rainclouds, a crowd of dozens of North Country kids and their families turned out Saturday afternoon for the dedication of the Town of Schuyler Falls Pump Track.
Located at Jefferson Duquette Recreation Park, the track offers 950-feet of asphalt for cyclists of all ages to ride.
There is also a 350-foot Toddler Track available for newer riders, strider bikes, tricycles and children who use wheelchairs.
Built by PumpTrax USA with sponsorships and contributions from a variety of local groups and companies, the Foundation of CVPH project was funded largely from a New York State Health Foundation grant.
Laurie Williams, who helped secure the grant said she was thrilled with the turnout and was especially glad to see a mix of boys and girls trying out the track.
Representatives from Local bike shops Viking Ski N’ Cycle and Maui North spoke about cycling safety at the opening event, as well as giving away two free bikes.
Audrey Venne was the winners of the Viking cycle while Ayvah Duval won the bike from Maui North.
