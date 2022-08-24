PLATTSBURGH — Groups of coaches, parents and young athletes attended a public tour of the Crete Memorial Civic Center Tuesday to voice their disapproval for the city’s potential plans with the building.
After the tour — which required everyone to sign a waiver and wear masks in order to enter the Crete due to environmental concerns — was over, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest held a question-and-answer session for those in attendance that, at times, got heated.
ELECTRICAL FIRE
Rosenquest reiterated that he supports demolishing the Crete after an electrical fire broke out in the building in May, which has only added to the many needed repairs and costs to fix it entirely.
Along with the electrical issues, Rosenquest also noted that the building has several environmental issues like mold and cockroaches, so he no longer feels comfortable letting children play sports there.
But, those involved in the winter athletics programs at the Crete, like Steve Peters, owner of Adirondack Coast Events, along with coaches and players for some of the teams who play there, advocated strongly for the building to reopen for, at least, this upcoming season as they work to find another long-term home for their recreations.
WHERE ELSE TO PLAY
Among the questions asked during the question and answer period, from one of the young athletes, was where they were going to play if they can’t play at the Crete this winter.
“A lot of what my office has been doing is reaching out, figuring out where there is space to play,” Rosenquest replied.
“I don’t have an answer as to where you’re going to play in the winter, I just don’t have an answer. That doesn’t mean that I’m not trying to answer it…”
Rosenquest was also asked, if the building is torn down, what will replace it? To which he replied that selling it for private development was an option to be considered.
COMING UP WITH MONEY
In the meantime, Rosenquest said he can’t justify putting additional city money into a building that will eventually be torn down.
“I let Mr. Peters know, if you want to come up with all the monies, and all the financials and all the work to get this building open, please do. Please do it,” Rosenquest said.
Peters said they would be willing to raise the funds needed for the short-term repairs, which would cost $250,000, not including the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York grant that Assemblyman Billy Jones’ office is willing to help the city get for the insurance deductible.
“If the city is willing to at least energize the building and use Assemblyman Jones’ commitment of $100,000 to get to a certain point so that we can buy some time to get done everything we can get done, there’s an agreement out there that we can strike,” Peters said.
“But in the end, it’s these kids right here, these are the ones that matter; the rest of us don’t.”
REGIONAL FACILITY
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) added that because only 300 of the 1,700 kids that use the facility actually live in the City of Plattsburgh, he doesn’t think the city should be the only municipality responsible for the Crete’s repairs.
“Do you know what your respective towns, communities and municipalities spend on the Crete Center? Nothing,” Kelly said.
“If you want to have first-class facilities, it’s got to be a regional thing.”
Josh Meyer, who coaches at the Crete, interrupted Kelly to ask him, “do you have any idea why the recreation participation in the city might be low? Any hypothesis or guesses why the numbers might be low in the City of Plattsburgh compared to the surrounding areas?”
Before Kelly could give an answer, Meyer answered “that you don’t have a recreation department? That’s what I was going to say too. There’s no opportunity for them to play, this is it. This is it for them.”
REGIONAL RECREATION EFFORT
Rosenquest also mentioned the possibility of other municipalities providing help with the Crete’s repairs.
“We’re the ones trying to fix this issue of regional recreation and it’s just not our issue to solve alone. It’s an issue to solve regionally with our regional partners and to talk about how do we do that from Beekmantown to Chazy to West Chazy…to the Town of Plattsburgh and everyone else that’s involved,” he said to the media afterward.
“Why do I have to rely on the city taxpayers to be the only ones to bear the burden to fix it, and to maintain it and to operate this building when it’s very much a regional resource?”
Rosenquest also said that if the electrical fire hadn’t occurred in May, they probably would be looking at reopening the building come wintertime.
“This was kind of like the nail in the coffin if you will…barring any other immediate remediation or safety hazards, we probably would have worked with Mr. Peters to fund some of those things and maybe, potentially, had taken a look at reopening this year. I think the fire was the mitigating circumstance that just said ‘enough’s enough,’” he said.
‘THE RIGHT THING TO DO’
When asked if the passionate community response for the Crete would now be taken into consideration when making a decision for the building’s future, Rosenquest said: “I certainly have to weigh what my heart says when I look at kids and say ‘Hey, yeah these folks need a place to play.’”
“But then also, I have to weigh that against what’s the right thing to do for the very long term? Now, are people going to be inconvenienced for a year? Maybe. Are they going to be inconvenienced for two years? Likely not,” he said.
“The short-term solution is not to put more money back into this building, but rather find a new home for these folks pretty quickly and then the long-term solution is finding another facility that we can share responsibility in building and helping with.”
ANSWERED QUESTIONS WITH QUESTIONS
Amber Liberty, one of the coaches for Plattsburgh F.C. Soccer Club, a club that uses the Crete routinely in the winter, said she didn’t feel sure her concerns were heard by the mayor.
“I felt like a lot of our questions were answered with questions,” Liberty said.
“The kids that are here, let’s be honest, we’re going to find a spot for them to play, we’re going to do everything we can, but there’s kids that come here that, this is all they have, they come here for a game a week and that’s what it is to them, that’s all that they have. Whereas our kids, yeah we’re going to travel…but that’s not the majority of the users here.
“They asked (the mayor) where we were going to play and he has no idea — he has no solution for them. Why can’t we make this happen for a couple years while we come up with that plan for these kids?”
Jana Wynnik, a parent of one of the kids in the Plattsburgh F.C. Soccer Club, said as a region, they could easily raise the money for the Crete’s repairs, but first, the city has to accept the $100,000 grant toward the electrical work.
“Like they have to allow those first steps…we can come up with the money. and they want to make it a regional thing, as a region we can come up with $250,000. I know we could, but we need to know there’s a plan in place…we need to know that we’re on the same page,” she said.
Wynnik said she was leaving the Crete Tuesday feeling like no progress was made toward their goal of keeping it open.
“I feel like he (the mayor) knew what he wanted…I don’t think we got anywhere.”
