PLATTSBURGH — Members of the Plattsburgh community came together to celebrate local organizations and law enforcement with games and activities for kids, giveaways, informational tabling, food and music at the third annual Community Oriented Public Service celebration.
“This is a community oriented event, focusing on professional and public services in Clinton County,” Logan Barrett, Clinton County Outreach Officer, said.
“Community members can come and see, learn about and interact with the various emergency services in a non-emergency setting. As well as the various resources provided by the organizations.”
The free event took place Friday, June 16 at 4 p.m. adjacent to the gazebo in the US Oval field.
A collaboration between the City of Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Youth Bureau and Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. is responsible for the organizing and hosting of the event.
“We are here to educate the public on services available to the community,” Chris Wiley, Project Coordinator Youth Court Program, said.
“It can be hard to navigate for those unfamiliar.”
Participating groups included the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County Health Department, New York State University Police, Plattsburgh Fire Department, Champlain Valley Family Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, New York State Troopers, U.S. Border Patrol, New York State Office for the Aging, Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration and Morse Dance Academy.
Between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. the event was silent, meaning no music, sirens or emergency service vehicle lights to provide a safe space for those with sensory sensitivities.
Food was available on site for free from Tammy’s Lunchbox and The Dogfather, as well as coffee provided by High Peaks Coffee truck.
Due to inclement weather conditions, some participants were not present during the event, however it did not delay or cancel the event.
“The rain is easily the biggest challenge we deal with,” Barrett said
“It has rained the day we do this, every year that we have done it.”
Families started showing up as the sun came out.
“We came to this event last year and it was great,” said one mother.
“It’s important to support local law enforcement and help kids see them as part of the community. Playing tic-tac-toe with the diver seems to be a hit.”
Games and activities for the kids were provided and set up by volunteers from the Clinton County Youth Bureau.
“We supply the games and activities, flyers,” Wiley said.
“Some members of the youth program are here as volunteers.”
One of the main attractions of the event is the New York State Trooper URT, or Underwater Recovery Team, with a state diver inside for the kids and other attendees to watch him interact with various equipment and props.
“This event is fun,” Taylor Ellis, Senior Diver of the Underwater Recovery Team, said.
“Its great to see the community out enjoying themselves, the kids love the event. Its a lot different from a typical day for us, you know, playing tic-tac-toe.”
Trooper Nathan LaRowe, a diver from Messina, spent a majority of the event in the tank playing rock-paper-scissors and tic-tac-toe.
The Community Oriented Public Service event began in 2021 and has brought hundreds of people together to learn about, celebrate, see and interact with local law enforcement.
“The first event was a huge success,” Barrett said.
“It was before I joined the team in this position, but from what I have heard turnout has always been successful.”
Approximately 400 people turned out for the 2022 event.
“We are hoping the weather didn’t scare too many people away,” Barrett said.
“This year might be bigger than last.”
