PLATTSBURGH — The City Wide Parking Ban in the City of Plattsburgh has been lifted.
There is now a Parking Ban for the North-end of the Durkee Street parking lot only.
Drivers are permitted to park their vehicles in parking lots only if the parking ban lights have been turned off in that parking lot. Please remember "if lights are on, the cars are gone."
Vehicles in violation of this Parking Ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. During the parking ban, paid parking will not be enforced.
Please continue to check the city's website for the most up to date information about the current parking ban. If you have questions please contact 518-563-3411.
Champlain Boil Water Order
A boil water order has been issued for the following locations in the Village and Town of Champlain: 44-66 Locust St., 22-43 Dubois Rd., 33 West Service Rd., 9 Garceau Rd., all of Perry Mills Rd.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
