PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is holding a public hearing tonight regarding the recently proposed law that, if passed, would allow hens to be kept in the city.
For those interested in attending or giving public comment on the law, the hearing will be held at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
Local Law P-5, which was first introduced in the city’s agenda for the Sept. 15 regular common council meeting, where a vote to have a public hearing passed handily, would amend Chapter 360, Article II, Section 360-5 entitled “Terms Defined” by amending the definition of “Livestock” to exclude laying hens and amending Chapter 360, Article IV, Section 360-1(E) to regulate the keeping of hens per the City Code of the City of Plattsburgh.
After the hearing, more steps in the future will have to be taken before there is a final council vote to officially amend the law.
