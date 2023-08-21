MALONE — Franklin County Department of Public Health Director Kathleen Strack on Thursday addressed the board of legislators and provided a brief update on the recent discovery of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in a horse in Moira. She encouraged area residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, but stressed that there are no alerts in place for humans at this time.
The EEE virus, which was found in a horse in Moira, located within Franklin County, is transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians, a release issued Wednesday by public health said. While health officials say this very rare, the serious virus can cause inflammation of the brain, also known as encephalitis.
“We don’t know a whole lot at this point,” Strack said. She said the positive result stemmed from rabies specimens from two horses recently shipped to the lab.
“What happens at the laboratory is, first they’re rabies tested. If it’s a neurological (issue) and the rabies test comes back negative they go one step further and start the viral testing,” she explained. “That’s how they knew that it was this Eastern Equine Encaphalitis versus some other mosquito disease horse can get.”
2015 CASE
She said the last positive test for EEE in Franklin County — and to her knowledge the only other instance — was in St. Regis Falls in 2015. St. Lawrence County also had a positive test for EEE this year, she added.
“The health department’s going to be interested in the human component,” Strack told lawmakers. “We put the messages out for mosquito bite protection. Should it come to maybe more evidence that things are out there the state put out an all points bulletin to the vets.”
Lindy Ellis, D-Saranac Lake, asked if there are special precautions horse owners can do to protect their animals.
Strack said vaccination is recommended, adding that she did not believe the infected horse in Moira was vaccinated. She said animals act as sentinels for the human population, and the presence of EEE can be a red flag for the risk of the disease infecting people.
She said funding is available should the human population be deemed at risk that would help with mosquito abatement treatment or other steps to mitigate the threat.
RARE INSTANCES
About five to 10 EEE human cases are reported each year in the U.S, and in New York State, there have been eight human disease cases between 2003 and 2022, according to the release, and these cases occurred in Oswego and Onondaga counties.
EEE can cause various symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, or coma, according to the health department, and those under age 15 or over age 50, are more likely to develop a severe form of EEE.
Chastity Miller, of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District, also joined lawmakers Thursday and provided mosquito dunks, which are chemical tablets that can be put in areas of standing water. Those tablets prevent the development of mosquito larva and are available, free of charge, at her office at 174 Finney Blvd. in Malone.
“Definitely get them out there,” she said. “Anybody who needs them, they’re at the office.
The tablets present no threat to pets or wildlife, officials said.
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
Strack said the state department of agriculture and markets are investigating, and it is unclear at this time whether the animal may have been at the Franklin County Fair, which ended Sunday.
“Agriculture and markets is the one investigating, and they started yesterday,” she said, adding that no human alerts have been issued at this point. “It’s a big supposition at this point, but the horse could have been (at the fair).”
Area residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water in as much as that is possible on their properties and utilize mosquito dunks. Other precautions include wearing long sleeves and pants to protect skin from bites.
