PSU prof: Stec advantaged in State Senate race

PLATTSBURGH — State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) had a number of advantages over Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis (D-Plattsburgh) going into the 45th State Senate District race, Dr. Harvey Schantz said.
The SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor noted Stec won by a “surprisingly comfortable margin” and, based on in-person votes, carried all six counties.
“I think that this is a very important election since this district has been represented by only two state senators for the last 55 years: Ronald B. Stanford for 37 years and Elizabeth Little for the last 18 years,” he added.
REPRESENTATION
Stec represents more than half of those who voted for the State Senate seat in 2018, while Davis’ current constituency covers about a quarter of those votes, Schantz said.
Additionally, there are about 12,000 more registered Republicans in the district than Democrats.
Schantz also pointed to how Republican Marc Molinaro beat Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the region by more than 15,000 votes in the 2018 gubernatorial race.
POLITICAL CURRENTS
The professor said open races — those with no incumbent — are subject to the influence of “prevailing political currents.”
“Here, I feel that Stec benefitted from having Republicans Donald Trump and Elise Stefanik at the top of the party ticket,” Schantz said.
“Also, I think that Stec was helped by the endorsement of retiring Sen. Betty Little, who has built up a great deal of trust among her constituents.”
