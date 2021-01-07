PLATTSBURGH – June Foley's pussyhat signaled that she was not a novice to civil protest.
She was among 25 people who responded to Thursday's noon call to action issued by Adirondack Voters for Change to demonstrate near intersections outside of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's three offices on Warren Street in Glens Falls, Margaret Street in Plattsburgh and Public Square in Watertown.
Foley stood near the intersection of Cornelia and Margaret Streets in Plattsburgh.
“I came here today because in my opinion Elise Stefanik suborned treason,” she said.
“She fed lies to the people of the United States when she knew they were lies. Hundreds of election officials at the county and state level and judges from the local level up to the Supreme Court honestly reviewed the records of this election and judged it to be a fair election.
"She knows that, and she pretended that it wasn't true. She led people to believe that the democracy was being stolen from them. What did she think was going to happen?”
The Jan. 21, 2017 Women's March on Washington was a worldwide protest, which occurred the day after inauguration of President Donald Trump.
“It was huge, and it recognized the truth of who Donald Trump is,” Foley said.
“He is a very bigoted man. Like Lindsey Graham said that 'If we nominate him, he will destroy us and we'll deserve it.'
“I feel like back at the Women's March we were trying to still tell people this man is destroying us and now, finally, we have the proof.”
Stefanik needs to be replaced, according to Jon Plehn of Keene.
“She's treasonous, and she supported Trump throughout his presidency,” he said.
“Came in as a moderate. Because she's self-serving, she decided to basically suck up to Trump... she's done one thing after another and signed on to the amicus brief from Texas.”
Plehn thinks she's an intelligent woman, who is very cynical about the people that voted her in.
“She doesn't think we really have the knowledge or the intelligence to see what she is doing, and so she's been cynical in terms of changing her approach based on her political needs,” he said.
“I hold her partly responsible for aiding and abetting Trump and his fueling of the fire yesterday and failure to suppress the people at the Capitol who were breaking in.”
Plehn has only lived in the North Country a year and a half.
“I came up from Princeton, N.Y., which is a fairly liberal area,” he said.
“This is not a liberal area up here. I understand that, but I think it's time we started opening up to new ideas.”
Judy Ross's sign stated: “Stefanik enabled the mob! She must resign.”
“We need to stand up for democracy,” the Westport resident said.
“So when I got the email, I was like, 'Okay, we're there.'”
Nell Painter was among the trio who delivered an open letter to Stefanik's Plattsburgh office on Wednesday morning protesting her decision.
“We had left it in her office in Glens Falls at the end of last month, 1,700 signatures,” Painter said.
“I am here because I was very distressed by Elise Stefanik signing on to the undermining of our democracy and our democratic, not just traditions, but actually constitutionally mandated policies.
“Her and her Republican allies were sowing doubt on what was so obviously and clearly an outcome in favor of Biden-Harris.
“That is very dangerous. Extremely dangerous. And we saw yesterday afternoon, how dangerous it is.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.