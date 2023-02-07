PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has introduced a bill that would classify Plattsburgh International Airport as a port of entry if passed.
The plan could mean big savings for the airport and Clinton County.
According to the proposed legislation, named the Border Airport Fairness Act, PBG and Valley International Airport (VIA) in Harlingen, Texas are currently the only two user fee Primary Commercial Service airports in the country that are in close proximity to a land or border crossing, and are not international or landing rights airports, that have yet to be designated already as a port of entry.
BORDER AIRPORTS
Cruz (R-Texas) is hoping to change that.
“I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation to ensure that our border airports receive the designation they deserve and to ensure they’re spared significant duplicative government costs,” Cruz said in a press release announcing the legislation.
“As the Commerce Committee constructs the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill this Congress, I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance solutions that level the playing field for airports across the country.”
Without this port of entry classification, airports like PBG have been stuck footing the bill for the salaries of federal agents who work in its customs.
A WELCOME RELIEF
If the Border Airport Fairness Act passes, the federal government would have to cover the roughly $600,000 in annual expenses at PBG instead.
Clinton County Legislator Robert “Bobby” Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), who chairs the Airport Committee, said this would be a welcome “relief” for the airport.
“A lot of people don’t understand this, or they don’t realize we have Customs here, and they think that because we don’t have any flights going in and out of the United States here, that we don’t use customs. Well we do,” Hall said Tuesday.
“There’s cargo coming through here. There’s planes from Canada that come in all the time. They all have to be cleared through our customs. Whether anybody flies in here or they don’t, we’re paying for the salaries of the federal agents that work at customs, and it comes to about $600,000 a year. Plus, we maintain the building and everything else.”
In regard to the hundreds of thousands in expected savings, Molly Ryan, Clinton County Economic Development Director, added that “by comparison to what the homeland security budget is, you know, it’s not that much, but for the county, that’s significant savings.”
BACK TO THE TAXPAYERS
The kind of impact these savings would have on travelers has yet to be determined, Ryan added.
“We don’t have any specific information on that right now. We know it would save the overall airport money,” she said.
“So that ultimately would go back to the taxpayers and the residents and the users of the airport in some way. But, you know, it’s hard to say without having that money in hand to know what we would actually be able to do with that.”
Hall, though, anticipates seeing a positive impact on international travel with the potential passage of the bill.
CUSTOMS AGENTS
Customs agents, he explained, would be able to be staffed at PBG all the time to clear international flights.
“A lot of times, they’ll call to the border and say ‘we need customs agents out here,’ because they’re not here all the time. This way, they would be here all the time and every flight would have to clear customs.”
Hall added that several international direct flight options are already being considered.
“Right now, we are working very hard with our consultant Jack Penning from Volaire (Aviation), trying to get a flight out of the United States. We’re looking at Cancun, we’re looking at the Caribbean, we’re looking all over and we have some interest,” he said.
“I don’t want to come out and say we’re gonna have it next week, because that’s not true, but we do have flights that are interested. With COVID being gone now — at least, it looks like it’s gone — the shortage of pilots has really hurt and that’s been a real problem for all these airlines. So we’re hoping within this next year and this year here, we do get a flight. We’re hoping for anywhere we can, but Cancun keeps coming up and other places. So we’re working on it very diligently.”
‘WE ARE VERY EXCITED’
The legislator said he would expect increased travel as well, which would bring more revenue to PBG in the long-term.
“If we were to get a flight to the Caribbean or Jamaica, that’s gonna bring a lot more Canadians down to fly there,” Hall said.
“And that means a lot more parking and a lot more cars in that parking lot — and that’s what pays the bill at the airport.”
Hall was also thankful to Sen. Cruz for introducing the legislation, but also recognized the North Country’s local representatives for doing their part so far to try and get it passed.
“We are very excited about Sen. Cruz putting us in that. With him pushing it and him being the senior senator that he is, we feel it has a good chance of passing,” he said.
“Sen. (Charles) Schumer and Congresswoman (Elise) Stefanik have also been working hard on it. We don’t want to forget them. Even though Sen. Cruz is putting the bill in there, our representatives have been working hard to try to get it to pass for us, and we think we have a good chance this time. We’re saying a little prayer that we hope it does pass.”
