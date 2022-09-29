Proposed bill to help with rising heating costs

PLATTSBURGH — With heating costs projected to increase significantly this coming winter, local officials are taking action early to help thousands of North Country families who will be affected.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), with help from John Bernardi, president and CEO of United Way of the Adirondack Region; Lisa Goodrow, community outreach program director at JCEO; Michelle Breen, director for Franklin County Office of the Aging; and Nicole Laurin, CEO of JCEO, introduced new legislation Thursday that would create a temporary middle-income home energy assistance program and suspend taxes on heating fuel until July 1, 2023, as a way of mitigating the effects felt by the rising heating costs.
EVERYONE IS STRUGGLING
“As you woke up this morning, it felt a little chilly here in the North Country, but let’s face it, this isn’t anything compared to what we’re going to see. It’s going to get a lot colder,” Jones said at a news conference in the Betty Little Arts Park in Downtown Plattsburgh.
“None of us here want to see any families go cold this winter: any of our seniors, any of our families, any of our residents, our friends and neighbors that may be struggling but … everyone is struggling. The prices have gone up — certainly home heating fuel is no exemption.”
Jones said the legislation would cover all the forms of “home heating fuel.”
According to the legislation, that includes “fuel oil, coal, wood, wood pellets, propane, natural gas, electricity, steam, kerosene and any other fuel when used for residential heating purposes.”
EXPECTING MORE REQUESTS FOR AID
This extra help is coming at a time when it’s needed the most, Goodrow said.
“Last year, JCEO did around 675 HEAP applications that we processed between our community outreach program and our senior outreach program. and then we also helped roughly around 50 families who were not HEAP eligible,” she said.
“I think that’s going to nearly double or triple this year — of the requests for the people who are not HEAP eligible.”
Those who do not receive SNAP benefits, and are looking to apply for HEAP, can do so at JCEO any time throughout the HEAP season, Goodrow said. So far, there are two benefits available: the regular benefit and the emergency benefit.
Through the temporary middle-income home energy assistance program, more people and families would be eligible for HEAP benefits than before.
Breen said her office has already heard from people who have never needed assistance with heating their home before but do now.
“We are certainly facing unprecedented times with soaring costs and food and heating expenses this winter,” Breen said.
“We’re starting to see an influx of calls with older adults asking about HEAP, how can they apply, when can they apply. Just this week alone we had someone call to inquire about HEAP and she said, ‘Never ever would I ever imagine calling Office of the Aging asking about SNAP and HEAP assistance.’”
EMPATHY MOTIVATION
Berdardi said empathy is at the source of this bill.
“Empathy is the catalyst to making our region so fantastic,” Berdardi said. “The ability, if you will, to walk in someone else’s shoes to imagine what someone else is experiencing and to empathize with their situation.”
“The assemblyman is well known for that. This is another example of his empathizing with the people in our region and the struggles that are so prevalent … Thousands of families in our region are literally worried about how they’re going to heat their homes. These are hard-working families, many of which are working two or three jobs per household and wondering how to make ends meet, and (who are) worried about having to go without something in order to have heat or other essential services that they need in their home.”
At United Way, Bernardi works to help many ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) families.
Those in the ALICE threshold are “households in the community that earn enough to be considered about the Federal Poverty Level, but do not earn enough to afford basic necessities.”
ASK FOR HELP
This proposed bill, which would also establish a $3 million fund “to be appropriated to New York State Energy Research and Development Authority for the temporary middle-income home energy assistance program,” will help ALICE families, those below the Federal Poverty Level and also, the thousands of families in between.
“We want people to ask for help. Many of our residents here in the North Country, they’re very proud. We come from a proud region, but we also come from a place that gets very cold, probably the coldest region in New York state. and the costs are going to be exorbitant for many people in the North Country this winter just to heat their homes, let alone the increase in groceries, and medications and other essentials that our families need here,” Jones said.
“The $3 million we know is not enough, but we want it to help fill the void with ALICE families, with people who aren’t quite eligible for HEAP and to assist in HEAP, we want and we need more money in the HEAP Program.”
PHONE KEEPS RINGING
Laurin said an immediate impact could also be made on the HEAP Program through funding.
“There’s a lot of families that are calling us,” she said.
“I stop and visit our receptionists on a regular basis and the phone never stops ringing for people wondering, ‘When is HEAP going to open? How much am I going to be able to get?’ and we don’t have money right now to help them with that.
“All of us are kind of trying to scramble with the different partner agencies and with United Way to try to figure out, ‘how do we get them fuel right now?’ and there’s not much out there to help them with. So I just wanted to throw that out there as well if you’re wondering how you can help and what we can do right now, those are some of the ways. You can contact United Way, you can contact JCEO, any of the other partner agencies and we can help find a way to help those families right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.