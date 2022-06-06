AUSABLE — In a virtual meeting May 25, New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) representatives presented plans to raise and rehabilitate the US Route 9 Bridge over the Ausable River in both the Towns of Ausable and Peru.
According to the presentation, in the bridge’s current state, it’s susceptible to being damaged by ice jams that frequently happen in that area of the Ausable River.
WAS CLOSED FOR NINE DAYS
During the virtual meeting, Project Manager Kent Collier said in the last 15 years, there were six or seven events where an ice jam occurred at the bridge.
“The structure is in the path that has been impacted by ice, causing damage to the truss and brief closures of Route 9,” Collier said.
“The latest event was in 2018, and the bridge was closed for nine days.”
RAISING THE BRIDGE
Collier said the project will include raising the entire bridge a total of 3 feet 6 inches to increase clearance above the Ausable River, which should reduce the frequency of ice impacts.
“As a result of raising the structure, we will have to reconstruct the highway approaches to make a nice transition from Route 9 onto the new bridge deck,” he said.
“And when we lift the bridge into position, we have to do minor abutment reconstruction to set the bridge on the abutments. A new bridge railing is going to be done and it will meet current safety standards, and there may be some minor steel repairs we will address as a part of this contract. and as I said before, we’re going to completely repaint the structure.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
He said they are estimating the construction to take three months to complete — beginning May 2023 and completing in November 2023.
During that time frame, that part of Route 9 will be closed.
According to the NYSDOT’s off-site detour route map, those traveling south on Route 9 will be detoured near Ausable Pines Campground and RV, and those traveling north on Route 9 will be detoured near Pleasant Street in Keeseville to avoid the construction.
The detour should add on an extra six minutes of travel, Collier said.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $5.84 million.
