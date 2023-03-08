MALONE - The Harison Place Project, at the intersection of Harison Place and West Main Street, has made steady progress despite winter weather.
Responsible for the development, Citizens Advocates in Malone, has received funding from state and private sources toward the $24.7 million project.
It wasn’t without controversy that the organization purchased the entire block and demolished several brick, stone and board buildings that included eight properties.
Fire had made the end building, known as the Paddock/Gorman Building built in 1848, inhabitable. Most other store fronts and apartments in that block had either been abandoned or neglected for years.
With the support of local politicians and agencies, the initial focus of the structure is to include a 40-unit supportive housing project with five commercial spaces that are compliant with the guidelines of Americans With Disabilities.
The Citizens Advocates website says, “Beyond that, the fund will integrate innovative housing solutions through the development of strategic partnerships to advance affordable housing and community revitalization.”
Oversight of the Harison Place Housing Development is by a Board of Trustees, who recently added two new members, local residents Greg Langdon and Brian Stewart.
The website said, “In addition to providing a wide range of quality clinical services from Lake Champlain to Lake Ontario and all points in between, Citizen Advocates offers supports that promote individual health through stable housing, job training and transportation. This is achieved through a person-centered approach that supports and celebrates each individual’s choices.”
