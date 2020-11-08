Program helps unlock soil health

CANTON – Chazy, Fort Covington, Malone, West Chazy, and Willsboro farms were pegged for a pioneering soil health research project.
Cornell University Cooperative Extension researchers, funded by a Northern New York Agricultural Development Program (NNYADP) grant, worked with North Country farms to identify optimal sampling levels for seven key soil health indicators.
“What we were trying to do is kind of answer a scientific question rather than like a yield question,” Kitty O’Neil, Ph.D.,
CCE North Country Regional Ag Team regional soils and crops specialist, said.
“Scientists at Cornell developed a way to measure soil health, very broadly, by measuring up to a dozen different parameters and sort of summarizing them into one score.”
SAMPLE COLLECTIONS
O'Neil led the research with assistance from Soil and Water Conservation Districts, CCE, and the Cornell Nutrient Management Spear Program.
Soil samples are collected in spring and fall at two soil depths in row crop fields on the participating farms, according to a press release.
Soil sample analysis determined the number of samples needed to detect a 10 percent improvement in soil health based on soil pH, soil organic matter, surface hardness, subsurface hardness, within-field phosphorus, aggregate stability, and soil respiration.
The number of samples needed varied widely across the indicators under evaluation. The least variable soil health indicator within a field in this project was soil pH. The most variable within-field soil health indicator was soil phosphorus.
“There is more of an interest in applying this idea, this test in the real world, but it's expensive and it's also variable,” O'Neil said.
“There is an unanswered question about how intensively you have to sample a single field. If you're going to come back in five years and measure it again to see if you're management changes made any difference.”
Soil health supports both crop growth and environmental stewardship, according to a release.
Soil type and texture, climate, topography, and land management all influence soil health. Improvement in soil health occurs gradually and can vary within a single field.
“We know that some of these really soil health changes are very slow and subtle and it takes a long time,” O'Neil said.
“So if I come back in five years, the difference isn't going to very big. But I also know that this is a very noisy set of measurements. If I measured twice right now, it wouldn't be the same. So how can I be confident that any difference I pick up after after a few years of a management change, how can I be sure that this is real. So, in order to answer this we wanted to know okay how noisy is it?”
HOW NOISY IS IT?
Sampling sites for the NNYADP-funded project were selected with the use of aerial soil maps.
“At one time, if I sample a field 12 or 36 times, how noisy is it?” O'Neil said.
“Then I could calculate how many sub samples do I need now and again in five years to be confident.
It's a statistics question. It's not quite as sexy as something a farmer cares strongly about. He just wants us Ag professionals to know how to do this well.”
Research findings will allow Ag professionals to more accurately assess the restorative effectiveness of farms’ efforts to improve soil health over time.
“What we found was that some of those different measures that go into the soil health test score are incredibly variable and other ones aren't so bad,” O'Neil said.
“So we looked at all of it and came up with a recommendation that we sample more intensively than we did. Like we want to sample 40 to 50 points around the field into one sample instead of like 10 or 20 the way we would if we were just trying to figure out fertilizer recommendations or something that we have a better handle on.”
THE LONG VIEW
A broad range of soil types was tested on several different fields across northern New York.
“On a couple of the fields, we're going to go back and look,” O'Neil said.
“We have yield maps for several years, so we're going to use that data further to look at any relationships we can find with soil health test scoring and yield over time, not just in a single year but over three, four, five years.”
The project's goal was to identify specific sampling guidance for farms, county, and other agencies that often use soil health testing as part of their environmental conservation and crop management work.
“It was kind of the first step in two things: using the soil health test most effectively and efficiently, and then secondly, trying to look for relationships with historical yields,” O'Neil said.
Funding for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is supported by the New York State Legislature and administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
The complete report is posted on the NNYADP website at www.nnyagdev.org.
