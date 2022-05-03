PLATTSBURGH — The leak of the Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion that would overturn abortion rights is extraordinarily unusual, SUNY Plattsburgh professor Dr. Raymond Carman says.
On Monday, Politico reported that it had obtained a copy of the document, which dates back to February and was authored by Justice Samuel Alito, that if finalized would strike down landmark abortion rights cases Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood.
The ruling pertains to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which Mississippi is looking to uphold a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.
NO IDEA WHO LEAKED
Carman, a political science professor whose research areas include the courts and constitutional law, said he had been going back and forth with a former student about who might have leaked the document, but he has no idea where it came from.
“My guess is it’s got to be either a justice, a clerk, someone else who works in the Supreme Court or a spouse of one of the justices, but I don’t know whether it was one of the conservative justices or the liberal justices. There are reasons why either side might have decided that they wanted to leak it.”
Conservatives might have done so to soften the blow of the final ruling at the end of June or increase the price of defecting from the opinion, “because now it would seem like a justice bowed to public pressure if they changed sides or they moderated,” Carman said.
Liberals may have wanted to pressure the conservative justices to moderate their opinion, or rally the public, he added.
VOTES CAN CHANGE
Following oral arguments, the justices discuss the case and do a preliminary vote count, after which the most senior justice in the majority assigns someone to write the draft opinion, Carman explained.
“They circulate those out to all of the justices, and try and get at least five justices to agree with that opinion so that it becomes the majority because, in the end, it’s whatever opinion gets the most number of justices that becomes the opinion of the court.”
It is possible for justices to change their votes on which opinion they support in a case as the draft process progresses.
“It could be that the votes (on Dobbs) have shifted a bit, although the Politico story said that as of this week it was still five justices on the Alito side,” Carman said.
And since February, Alito’s opinion could have been moderated based on feedback from the other justices, including draft dissenting opinions, he added.
KEEP THEM ON BOARD
But Carman believes it’s unlikely Alito’s opinion was tapered to focus more on the Mississippi law itself and not the precedent-setting abortion rights cases.
He pointed to how full-throated the draft was, and how it touched on a lot of points brought up in oral arguments by other justices.
For example, Alito refers to abortion providers as “abortionists,” uncommon phrasing utilized by Justice Clarence Thomas, and incorporated questions raised by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
“It seems like it was really tailored to each of the justices in that five-justice majority and to keep them on board,” Carman said. “So I don’t think it’s likely it’s shifted very much.”
‘DEEPLY ROOTED’
It seems likely the court will ultimately overturn Roe and Casey, Carman said, which makes him worried about both abortion rights and other substantive rights under the due process clause that are not enshrined in law, like privacy, same-sex marriage and interracial marriage.
“It seems this new conservative majority are saying, you know, unless it is either in the text of the Constitution or is deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition, we’re not going to call it a right.”
While the language of the opinion limits the focus to abortion, because of how appellate courts and the Supreme Court work, it would not end there, Carman said.
“When they (justices) issue an opinion, that reasoning is then argued by lawyers for their clients and is used by judges below and by that court in future cases as precedent. The Supreme Court decision that says that only those rights that are deeply rooted in the nation’s history will be recognized would then be precedent in all of those other areas.”
For example, if a state decided to restrict same-sex marriage rights in some way, it would be challenged, but a federal judge could sustain the law based on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, Carman said.
“Then we would have to hope that if it got appealed to the Supreme Court that they would not follow this decision into that space.”
ROBERTS
Overall, the draft opinion went much farther than Carman expected the court to go, given the historically incremental approach to moving the law in a conservative direction typically utilized by the court under Chief Justice John Roberts.
During oral arguments, it seemed Roberts was trying to find a middle ground, but could not get his conservative colleagues to go along, he said.
Roberts used to be the court’s ideological median, he continued, meaning he “was able to get the court to be wherever he wanted it to be on almost all cases because he was that crucial fifth vote.”
But when the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was replaced with Barrett, Roberts was bumped out of that key position, leaving the more right-leaning justices the five votes they would need for more conservative opinions.
Carman pointed to how the Politico article does not indicate whether Roberts will write his own concurrent opinion or dissent with the liberal justices. If the former, he may be able to get four other justices to agree with him, though that’s hard to know given the Alito draft dates back to February.
“Roberts is not a proponent of abortion access — he never has been,” Carman said. “He’s conservative on that issue, he’s just not as conservative as the others.”
FEDERAL BAN POSSIBLE
Carman posited the draft opinion was the second worst-case scenario.
“The worst case scenario would be for the Supreme Court to say that the 14th amendment for protection of life includes the right of the unborn to live. If they did that, then it would basically make abortion murder or homicide, and therefore any statutes that authorize it would then be unconstitutional.
“They didn’t go that far, and nobody really thought they would. Instead they went to the next step below that which is to say, ‘Okay, so now it’s up to politicians and the people to decide if this right exists and where it does.’”
New York is one of the states that has codified Roe into law, meaning abortion rights would remain in place if Roe was overturned.
But an estimated 28 states would ban or severely limit abortion access when the opportunity presents itself, Carman said.
For states like New York, the problem then becomes the prospect of conservatives simultaneously winning the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate, he continued.
“They could then pass a law — because there’s no longer a federal constitutional protection for access — to say that abortion is banned in the United States, or banned with these few exceptions and that would then knock out New York’s laws.
“Certainly, the conservatives in Congress are wanting to move in that direction. If they get both chambers in the mid-terms, if the president ends up going to a Republican in 2024, we could certainly see a federal ban on abortion being passed.”
