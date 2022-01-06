PLATTSBURGH — In the days immediately following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Daniel Lake argued the event was probably a mix of a small-scale insurrection and a self-coup.
The former is a rebellion against a duly established government, while the latter is an unconstitutional seizure or continuation of power, he said then.
“This isn’t a legal opinion, but it sure looked like it was a well-organized conspiracy (by former President Donald Trump and his administration) to disrupt the counting of the ballots and manipulate the system or even possibly seize power outright," Lake told the Press-Republican Wednesday.
FOUR GROUPS
Lake said an “amazing percentage” of individuals have bought the lie that Trump did not lose the 2020 election and, in fact, won.
“We can convince ourselves that something that is false is true by simply repeating it to ourselves long enough,” he said, making it hard to separate the rioters who believed they were acting in accordance with the Constitution and others seeking to overthrow the government.
When it comes to Republican and conservative Congressional representatives, Lake puts them into four groups based on their responses to Jan. 6.
A relatively small number, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, saw the attack as completely wrong and were willing to take a stand on it, he said.
Others may have been horrified or disturbed by the insurrection, but have since quieted down due to threats as well as potential retaliation within Congress.
In the third group, Lake places many Republican senators and a fair number of GOP House members who do not believe the 2020 election was stolen, but see the advantages of acting like they do.
“And then of course you’ve got the true believers," he said, "and I do think within the House and Congress, that might be a relatively small percentage, but they’re loud.”
'DAMN DANGEROUS'
Lake believes North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) – who, after initially distancing herself from Trump, rode her support of him to the House GOP Conference chair position last year — is in that third group.
“I do think that she knows that this (election fraud claims) is a lie and is promoting it because it serves her interests,” he said.
Even when the congresswoman was first elected, Lake did not see her as a person of strong ideological convictions, but rather as someone willing to change where she was coming from to get ahead.
As a political scientist, Lake is not surprised when politicians say things they do not believe, as that is not unusual in either politics or human behavior in general.
“But as a constituent, it bothers me to think that ... it seems like she is willing to promote this kind of ‘BIG LIE’ that the election was overturned for personal gain, because that’s damn dangerous.
“I am with many of my colleagues in being very worried about the future of our constitutional order because of this, because this is a really dangerous thing.”
ACCOUNTABILITY, PARTISANSHIP
Lake plans to pay attention to how the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and the U.S. Department of Justice proceed.
“What they’re trying to do is incredibly challenging because they’re trying to figure out how to reveal what has happened, and hold individuals accountable while minimizing the potential of a political backlash, and of course I say minimizing because you’re not going to eliminate it.”
Partisanship adds a difficult dimension.
“If you don’t have accountability, it’ll happen again, but to hold someone accountable ... when the partisanship is so strong ... is really hard," Lake said. "And that’s why, yeah, I’m worried. I don’t know that the people who are trying to do this will succeed.
“I sure hope they do because … I’m a strong supporter of accountability when people do things that are wrong. “
VOTING RIGHTS
In Lake's view, two things matter, the first being whether Senate Democrats will be able to pass voting rights legislation that supersedes voting restrictions put into place following the 2020 election.
Such laws passed in the name of making elections more secure are “complete nonsense,” he argued, pointing to the lack of evidence of widespread fraud in any American election in generations.
“But if you can make it harder for your opponents’ supporters to vote than your people to vote, then you can manipulate the outcome,” he added.
The other issue is whether the U.S. Department of Justice will figure out a way to hold leaders — which would most likely include Trump as well as members of his administration and Congress — accountable for Jan. 6.
Should those not happen, Lake believes the United States is in trouble when it comes to remaining a liberal democracy.
“Liberal in terms of the ‘individual rights’ liberal, not in terms of the politically left-wing liberal,” he clarified.
