Prof predicts Madam VP's cultural import

PLATTSBURGH – For some, it's debatable whether Vice President Kamala Harris is a Baby Boomer (1946-1964) or GenXer (1965-1980) or fits with Generation Jones (1954-1965) between the two.
Born Oct. 29, 1964, Harris, 55, walks on glass while bringing her loved ones along including first-ever Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, and her stepchildren, Cole and Ella, and her niece, Meena, and grandnieces, Amara and Leela.
On Inauguration Day 2021, Harris's blended family was a swirl of ethnicities and cultures, which was as powerful a symbol as her election to the second highest office in the nation.
“In a way, the truly historic nature of her vice presidency has been a little bit lost just because there are so many historic events taking place,” Dr. Jessamyn Neuhaus, a professor of history at SUNY Plattsburgh, said.
“I don't think it's been as widely acknowledged simply because of the onslaught of major global, national, political and social crises. I think it hasn't gotten quite the amount of attention and discussion that it would have in more stable times.”
“I think its significance will be an ongoing conversation and ongoing recognition as her term continues.”
Newhaus' teaching areas include the United States civilization, 1877 to the present.
She is the author of “Geeky Pedagogy: A Guide for Intellectuals, Introverts,” and “Nerds Who Want to be Effective Teachers.”
“From the perspective of gender and culture, (Harris) is well positioned as a public figure to be really make an important impression on the United States and maybe change the trajectory of gender and politics in the symbolic importance of high office in addition to all the real life implications of having all the real life responsibilities of someone high in office but also the symbolic power, too,” Newhaus said.
“She's well positioned in her experience and her lived experience, political experience, and professional experience to advance that.”
At Plattsburgh State, Newhaus teaches courses on gender, race, ethnicity, and popular culture.
“As educators we're always looking for ways to make our content meaty and relevant to students to help them identify why it's important for them in their own lives,” she said.
“A major event like the first female vice president and first person of color and a person with immigrant parents; all those will help students identify why it's important and meaningful to study politics and to to study history.”
