ELIZABETHTOWN — Kids from the Saranac Lake and Boquet Valley School District areas participated in several activities intended to make them, and hopefully, their families, aware of fresh fruits and vegetables grown locally through the Power of Produce Club (POP).
According to its website, “The Power of Produce (POP) Club provides a fun opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with farmers, educational games and demonstrations, and exposure to new fruits and vegetables. In addition to participating in educational activities, POP Club kids receive vouchers to spend at the market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions at the market.”
SUMMER SUCCESS
The local POP has been sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County (CCE) and Adirondack Harvest Volunteers. Through POP, the participants are provided with educational kids’ activities for ages 4 to 10, with each kid also receiving $5 to purchase fruits and vegetables.
Participating markets were Saranac Lake Farmers’ Market at Riverside Park and the Elizabethtown Farmers’ Market behind the Adirondack History Museum.
CCE Director Elizabeth Lee felt that “the Power of Produce Club has been a huge success this summer, with many kids purchasing great local food from local farmers.”
ALWAYS OFFER TASTE TESTS
CCE Farm to Institution Instructor Meghan Dohman provided some background.
“Our Farm to School program has been around for about four years and is going very well. We had a dip in participation throughout the peak of the pandemic, but this past school year saw growth in terms of students reached, districts participating, and dollars spent on local food.
“Throughout the 2021-2022 season, we worked with over 200 students each month teaching them about the Harvest of the Month, which is a program where we highlight a different item that is produced and sold locally. We vary the types of lessons between science, math, art, history, etc. and always offer a taste test of the product. The Summer Youth Programs give us an opportunity to teach students about different locally grown products that are only available in the summer months. It also allows us an opportunity to work with their school gardens, bring farmers in to talk to the students, and introduce students to their local food system.
“My colleague, Jessica (Tyson), who runs our 4-H program, also works with youth during the school year and at the Summer Youth Programs. She teaches Agriculture in the Classroom lessons, which are lessons designed to increase students’ agriculture literacy. She also teaches STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lessons at the summer programs. Because of the close proximity of the Boquet Valley campus to her animals, she has been able to bring cows, chickens, dogs, and goats to the program to allow the students to learn about their anatomy and see the animals up close.
ANIMAL ACTIVITIES
At the Boquet campus, the students had several activities which included learning about the digestive system of a cow, as well as meeting and petting a calf.
4-H Educator Jessica Tyson added that “when my animals come with me, I provide animal lessons specific to the species that are brought with me. This year we talked about beef vs. dairy, and we did the hatching process for chicks.”
The primary farmers market activity centered on a Bingo game in which the students filled in categories to complete a row. For each square, they had to locate items such as something crunchy, a smooth vegetable, something that starts with the letter B or something you have never tasted before.
Other possible responses revolved around questions:
The kids could meet a farmer and ask: What’s their favorite vegetable? What’s the name of a farm at the market?
Or they could meet an artist and ask: What do they make?
At the conclusion of the Bingo activity, each student was given a $5 bill to spend at the market.
While at the Elizabethtown Farmers Market, the youngsters also had the opportunity to engage in old-fashioned activities under the direction of Cherrie Maxwell such as a ring toss, tug-o-war, walking on stilts, as well as wooden hand-controlled games.
Dohman concluded: “In relation to both of our programs, I think the only thing that we’d like to change is to expand our programs to teach more students in Essex County schools, encourage more youth to enroll in the Essex County 4-H program, and continue to adapt our programming to best meet the needs of the youth and farmers in the county.”
