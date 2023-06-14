Procession for late trooper Garrow

A procession for State Police Capt. Christopher J. Garrow, 47, who died on Monday from an illness stemming from an assignment in and around the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, went through Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon on the way to Hamilton Funeral Home in Peru.

 CARLY NEWTON/STAFF PHOTO

