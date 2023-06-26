ELIZABETHTOWN — Primary elections are slated for Clinton and Essex counties today.
The only race in Clinton County is a Democratic Party primary for a seat on Plattsburgh City Council.
Plattsburgh City Ward 2 Democrat Mike Kelly is not running for re-election and there are two candidates who want to take his place: Jacob Avery, who lost to Kelly in 2020, and challenger Damion Gilbert.
The winner will be on the Democrat line on the November general election ballot.
ESSEX COUNTY
In Essex County, the only countywide race on the primary ballot is a Republican Party primary for Essex County clerk.
Deputy County Clerk Chelsea Merrihew is running against Stephanie DeZalia, the town supervisor of North Hudson.
In Elizabethtown, a Republican primary has longtime Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew III against Cathleen Reusser-Bradley, a member of the Town Council. The other Republican primary in Elizabethtown is for Department of Public Works superintendent, with Jack D. Pulsifer running against Michael Drew.
In North Hudson, a Republican primary is for town supervisor, with Cassandra D’Agostino facing Chris Clark.
North Hudson also has Republican primaries for Town Council, with Kevin R. Duntley, John C. King and Brian J. Caza running for two seats open, and for town highway superintendent a race is between Franklin Shaw and Eric J. Caza.
In Westport, there’s a Democratic primary for one unexpired term on the Town Council, between Brian LaRose and Jen Williams.
DATES, SITES
Primary voting is for eligible voters in each party.
Voting is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and a list of polling places is at www.clintoncountygov.com/boe/polling-places for Clinton and www.co.essex.ny.us/EssexVoters/PollSites.aspx for Essex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.