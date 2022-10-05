PLATTSBURGH — Families came out of their homes and shopkeepers poked their heads out their storefronts, all smiling wide as the procession passed.
Last Saturday, marching down from the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the Adirondack North Country Pride Parade made its way through downtown Plattsburgh.
‘WE HAVE NO FEAR’
The marchers were draped in a vibrant spectrum of pride flags: From the familiar rainbow flag; the pink, blue and white of the transgender pride flag and the cooler tones of the black, grey, white and purple of asexual pride.
Before most could see the parade, they could hear its chants approaching.
“We’re here! We’re queer! We have no fear!”
‘MEANT TO BE IN THE STREETS’
Though touted throughout the day as Plattsburgh’s first Pride parade, some might recall seeing similar sidewalk marches held in Downtown Plattsburgh over the years.
But those didn’t reach the spirit of a true Pride march, said Kelly Metzgar, executive director of the North Country Gender Alliance, which organized the 2022 Pride event in cooperation with co-sponsor Tobacco Free Clinton Franklin and Essex Counties.
“Pride was not meant to be on the sidewalks,” Metzgar explained. “Pride is meant to be in the streets.”
WORKING WITH CITY
That push to hold the parade in the streets came to a head at last fall’s North Country Pride Celebration as cluttered negotiations between organizers and the City of Plattsburgh led the march portion of the 2021 celebration to be canceled.
Questions of the costs and exact route of the parade were unable to be settled by the time of the 2021 celebration, but both Metzgar and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest maintained a calm and cooperative tone at the time.
And Metzgar praised the efforts of City Police and the city’s Public Works department in helping to organize this year’s march.
“They did a fantastic job,” she said.
This year also saw the Gender Alliance organize the first-ever Pride event in the Tri-Lakes area this past June.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
But for the march Saturday, organizers paid the City of Plattsburgh $4,000 on top of the $1,000 to host vendors for the celebration in Trinity Park.
“And we are a not-for-profit,” Metzgar said. “We’d like to do this again next year, so we need the financial support from organizations to help us continue our work.”
The vendor tables circling Trinity Park Saturday showed the support offered by a range of local businesses and organizations.
Along with craft tables offering Pride and LGBTQIA+ decorations, there were vendors looking to hold more serious discussions on topics of mental health, sexual health, addiction services and domestic violence resources.
LEGISLATORS IN ATTENDANCE
A number of vendors and volunteers promoted one topic in particular: voting. Pamphlets were being distributed with information on how to register to vote and encouraging people to turn out on Election Day.
Metzgar offered praise to the number of North Country legislators who attended the event including New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and City Councilors Caitlin Bopp, Mike Kelly and Jennifer Tallon. Metzgar noted that Rosenquest had been unable to attend Saturday.
“Having that recognition from our politicians and leaders in government is important,” Metzgar said.
She contrasted that local support to the political environment in other states.
“We see what’s going on across the nation and the hate against LGBTQ and especially against trans kids and trans athletes,” she said. “There’s no hate here.”
A CRY OF ‘STOP HATE’
Councilor Kelly raised that point when speaking at the event later in the afternoon.
Looking across the gathered crowd, Kelly recalled similar gatherings in the 2000s held to counter-protest visits to Plattsburgh by the Westboro Baptist Church anti-LGBT hate group.
The hate group was met by crowds of hundreds of North Country residents who drowned out their bigoted messages.
Even now, Kelly noted, the distinctive black octagon-shaped ‘Stop Hate’ stickers from that time can be found scattered around the city.
“We rallied around a cry of ‘Stop Hate’,” Kelly recalled.
DIFFERENT ERAS
Kelly also contrasted the experiences of his brother Steve and his son Charlie.
Steve grew up in “Tennessee in the last half of the 20th century”, Kelly explained, with only “a few close friends and family members” knowing of his sexuality before he eventually became a victim of the AIDS epidemic that ravaged the LGBTQ community.
Decades later, Charlie has come out as a gay man in a vastly more open and supportive environment, Kelly noted, pointing out the attendees at the Pride event that, even during his speech, were able to wander the booths of the event cheerfully.
What might Steve’s life have been like growing up today, Kelly wondered aloud.
Later, speakers at the event encouraged attendees to visit a local monkeypox vaccine clinic, with the LGBTQIA+ community having been especially affected by the rising spread of the virus in the United States.
