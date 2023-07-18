SARANAC LAKE — Two acts of anti-LGBTQIA-plus vandalism, one at a public park and another at the home of the executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance, have happened in Saranac Lake over the past few weeks.
At Riverside Park on June 25 — the day of the second annual Tri-Lakes Pride Festival — a rainbow balloon arch was destroyed after the festival, sometime between 4:30 and 7 p.m. This past Thursday night, a transgender Pride flag at the home of ANCGA Executive Director Kelly Metzgar was taken down and the metal bracket holding the flag was broken. Metzgar has lived in the village for nearly 39 years as an out trans woman.
“I am shocked, although not really, that this is happening in our community. Obviously, we’re touching a nerve somewhere,” Metzgar said Monday.
The Saranac Lake Police Department was notified about both incidents, according to Metzgar. SLPD Chief Darin Parotte could not immediately be reached for comment by deadline Monday.
These acts come just over seven months after an intersex all-inclusive LGBTQIA-plus Pride flag at Metzgar’s home was last vandalized.
“The damage itself is minor,” she said. “This is the second time, though, that the house has been physically attacked. … How much force, how much pressure, does it take to snap that bracket in half? It takes a bit of doing.”
The rainbow balloon arch was a decoration donated by Harrietstown Supervisor Jordanna Mallach for the Tri-Lakes Pride event. Mallach said she’d been to a Pride event in Boston last month, prior to Tri-Lakes Pride, and thought it would be a nice addition to the local festivities. She said she was disappointed to learn that it’d been destroyed.
“I think in any given community you’re going to have people who are going to think different things or feel different ways, whether religion or politics or sexual orientation,” she said. “I’d like to think we could live in a community where all of those opinions are of equal value and equally respected. I want that for my community and for the members of my community.”
This recent vandalism comes in a charged political climate. A total of 491 laws targeting the rights of LGBTQIA-plus people, particularly those who are transgender or gender non-conforming, have been proposed at statehouses and in Congress during the 2023 legislative session, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. However, these bills arrive as an increasing number of Americans support LGBTQIA-plus protections. A May 2022 Gallup poll showed that 71% of Americans believe LGBTQIA-plus relationships are “morally acceptable,” up from 27% in 1996. A 2022 poll from the Public Religion Research Institute also showed that 80% of Americans support anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQIA-plus people, up from 71% in 2015.
Metzgar wondered at what point anti-LGBTQIA-plus violence could escalate here.
“What comes next? This is the small stuff. A brick through a window? Somebody getting beat up? This is the small stuff; this is what’s going to feed whatever acts of violence come next. … Where does violence escalate?” she said. “If we don’t stop the small stuff, then it’s just going to embolden those who are perpetuating this type of behavior. We need to watch each other’s homes.”
Metzgar said it’s time for local people to “get your Irish up” and let others know that anti-LGBTQIA-plus hatred won’t be tolerated in Saranac Lake.
“How do we fight back? By displaying our flags with pride, putting them out there, by being visible, by wearing pins and holding events. Not running away and not letting hate win,” she said.
