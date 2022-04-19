PLATTSBURGH — Motorcoach manufacturer Prevost is slated to cease operations at the Plattsburgh plant it shares with Volvo Group sister company Nova Bus and step out of the Buy America Act market after wrapping up its current contract later this year.
Jérôme Cantin, lead legal counsel for Volvo Group Canada’s Prevost Division, said work on shifting employees to Nova Bus has already begun.
“We have a plan to be able to transfer as many employees that we can by the end of the year,” he told the Press-Republican.
LOW VOLUME
When the Quebec-based company first entered the Buy America Act market in 2014, the required threshold for American content in manufactured goods purchased with federal funds was lower than it is now, and Prevost saw an opportunity to both diversify its portfolio and share the cost of a facility with Nova Bus, Cantin explained.
By the end of this year, Prevost will have delivered more than 700 units to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City. But aside from that contract, volume is very low, Cantin continued.
“And since the pandemic, we observed that ... many public bids were postponed. Many of them require electric units, and we are not there yet — we will be but we are not there yet — and the volume has been reduced as well.”
Additionally, the deal made with Nova Bus in 2014 was that if Nova Bus needed more space at the Plattsburgh facility, Prevost would either reduce its footprint there or leave entirely.
ELECTRIFICATION
Cantin said Nova Bus notified Prevost within the last year of its intention to take over their shared space on Banker Road.
Christos Kritsidimas, head of public affairs and external communications at Nova Bus, said expansion was part of the company’s growth and transformation.
“There’s a lot of money being poured into electrification of public transportation for buses,” he said. “Our growth is continuing. We look forward to taking that space. We need the capacity for electric buses.”
Kritsidimas added that Nova Bus is hoping to increase its production rate so it can absorb Prevost employees who are losing their jobs.
Indeed, its order from the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Texas is up to 40 electric buses, he said.
CEASE IN DECEMBER
According to Cantin, Prevost employees — of which there are about 50 in Plattsburgh — were disappointed but not surprised by the news, which came down last week.
Prevost will officially cease operations a few weeks after delivering the last bus to New York City, some time in December.
Cantin noted that Prevost still produces commuter units for transit authorities in Canada as well as state-funded entities who are not in the Buy America Act market.
“But for now this is the decision. It might change in the future, but given the context it is not enough ... to have sufficient margins.”
CHAMBER WEIGHS IN
In a statement, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said Prevost motorcoaches produced in Plattsburgh “will be enjoyed by U.S. passengers for many years to come through customers such as Greyhound and the MTA.”
“While we will miss Prevost as part of our region’s large and diverse cluster of transportation equipment companies, Nova Bus and others are carving out a bright and exciting future in the new world of electric transport,” he added.
“We are continuing to work with our transportation equipment and aerospace companies to support their growth plans and future success, with most of them in active hiring mode at present.”
