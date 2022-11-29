61a5bd1d52edd.image.png

There’s nothing like good service.

Our lives are made easier and more pleasant when assistance comes with a smile, that phone call is returned promptly and that serving of lasagna is delivered piping hot.

Premier service and quality products are no accident — they exist when the proprietors of a business take pride in what they do and go the extra mile because they, and their employees, truly care.

This year’s Reader’s Choice Awards winners reflect those qualities and more. Our readers have spoken, and we’ve compiled the results to determine the winners in dozens of categories. We at the Press-Republican congratulate the winners and thank the readers who weighed in.

If you’re unfamiliar with some of these top-rated enterprises, consider giving them a try. After all, they’ve received their customers’ seal of approval, and there’s no better recommendation than that.

DINING

All-Around Restaurant

Twisted Carrot

Appetizers

Applebees

Asian Cuisine

China Cafe

Bakery

Rambach’s

Barbeque

Texas Roadhouse

Beer Selection

Olive Ridley’s

Breakfast

Campus Corner

Catering

Aleka’s

Coffee Shop

Koffee Kat TIE

Coffee Shop

Chapter One TIE

Dessert

Harrigan’s Soft Ice Cream

Family Restaurant

Gus’ Restaurant

Fast Food

Zuke’s

Fine Dining

Anthony’s

Happy Hour

Butcher Block

Home Cooking

Hungry Bear

Ice Cream/ Frozen Yogurt

IceBurgh Creamery

Italian Cuisine

Arnie’s

Mexican Cuisine

The Pepper

Michigans

Clare and Carl’s

Pizza Delivery / Take-Out

Hobie’s

Pizzeria

Giuseppe’s Pizza Shop

Salad

Butcher Block

Seafood

Mainely Lobster

Sports Bar

Hobie’s

Sub/Sandwich Shop

Zuke’s

Vegetarian

Twisted Carrot

Wine Selection

Liquor and Wine Warehouse TIE

Wine Selection

Gioiosa’s Wine and Spirits TIE

Winery/Brewery

Valcour Brewing Company

Wings

Hobie’s

GOODS & SERVICES

Accountant

Abbott Frenyea Russell Coffey

Auto Body Shop

Auto Barn Collision Center, Inc

Auto Repair Service

TM Auto Repair Center

Bank

Community Bank

Barber Shop

Joe’s Barber Shop

Computer Repair

Smallz Computing

Construction

Duquette Brothers Construction

Credit Union

UFirst Federal Credit Union TIE

Credit Union

Dannemora Federal Credit Union TIE

Day Spa

StoneWorks Massage and Skincare

Dental Practice

Plattsburgh Family Dentistry

Dentist

Dr. Maria Szmigiel

Dry Cleaners

Phil’s Dry Cleaning

Electrical Services/ Contractor

ACE Electric

Employment Agency

ETS Staffing Recruiting Consulting

Fitness Center

Planet Fitness

Florist

Nelsons Flower Shop

Fuel Delivery

Albert Brown Inc

Funeral Home

Hamilton Funeral Home

Golf Course

The Barracks Golf Course

Hair Salon

Amazing Haircare

Hearing Aids

Miracle Ear

Heating /AC Service

Be Cool Heating and Air Conditioning

Insurance Agency

Northern Insuring Agency, Inc.

Insurance Agent

Donald Recore

Kennel

Adirondack Pet Lodge

Landscaping Services

Jay’s Nursery & Landscaping

Lawn Care

CK Lawn Service

Massage Therapist

Chad Hunkins

Mortgages

Dannemora Federal Credit Union

Nail Salon

Magic Nails

Nursery

Pray’s

Nursing Home

Meadowbrook Healthcare

Pet Grooming

Pawfection Pet Grooming

Pools / Spas

Lake Champlain Pools, Spas, and Stoves

Real Estate Agency

Kavanaugh Realty

Recycling Center

Two Brothers Recycling

Rental Store

Taylor Rental

Retirement Facility

Pine Harbour

Senior Living Facility

Meadowbrook Healthcare

Snow Removal

Scott Booth

Tanning Salon

BeauSoleil Tanning

Theatre Company

Strand

Travel Agency

O’Driscoll Travel Agency

Veterinarian

Plattsburgh Animal Hospital

SHOPPING

ATV Dealer

Robert’s Sports

Auto Parts and Supplies

Autozone

Automotive Dealership (New Vehicle)

Riley Ford

Automotive Dealership (Used Vehicle)

Riley Ford

Book Store

Corner Stone Book Shop

Consignment Shop

Dress Code Drug Store

Kinney’s

Grocery Store

Aldi’s

Hardware Store

Aubuchon Hardware

Jewelry Store

Payson & Stoughton Jewelers

Liquor Store

Gioiosa’s Wine and Spirits

Meat Market

Lashway’s

Nursery/Garden

Cook and Gardener

Orchard

Rulf’s Orchard

Place to Buy a Mattress

America’s Mattress

Place to Buy Appliances

Wilson Appliance

Place to Buy Furniture

Furniture & Decor

Place to Buy Produce

Pray’s Farmers Market

Power Sports/ATV/Motorcycles

Robert’s Sports

Thrift Store

Furniture & Decor

Women’s Clothing

TJ Maxx

