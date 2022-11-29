There’s nothing like good service.
Our lives are made easier and more pleasant when assistance comes with a smile, that phone call is returned promptly and that serving of lasagna is delivered piping hot.
Premier service and quality products are no accident — they exist when the proprietors of a business take pride in what they do and go the extra mile because they, and their employees, truly care.
This year’s Reader’s Choice Awards winners reflect those qualities and more. Our readers have spoken, and we’ve compiled the results to determine the winners in dozens of categories. We at the Press-Republican congratulate the winners and thank the readers who weighed in.
If you’re unfamiliar with some of these top-rated enterprises, consider giving them a try. After all, they’ve received their customers’ seal of approval, and there’s no better recommendation than that.
DINING
All-Around Restaurant
Twisted Carrot
Appetizers
Applebees
Asian Cuisine
China Cafe
Bakery
Rambach’s
Barbeque
Texas Roadhouse
Beer Selection
Olive Ridley’s
Breakfast
Campus Corner
Catering
Aleka’s
Coffee Shop
Koffee Kat TIE
Coffee Shop
Chapter One TIE
Dessert
Harrigan’s Soft Ice Cream
Family Restaurant
Gus’ Restaurant
Fast Food
Zuke’s
Fine Dining
Anthony’s
Happy Hour
Butcher Block
Home Cooking
Hungry Bear
Ice Cream/ Frozen Yogurt
IceBurgh Creamery
Italian Cuisine
Arnie’s
Mexican Cuisine
The Pepper
Michigans
Clare and Carl’s
Pizza Delivery / Take-Out
Hobie’s
Pizzeria
Giuseppe’s Pizza Shop
Salad
Butcher Block
Seafood
Mainely Lobster
Sports Bar
Hobie’s
Sub/Sandwich Shop
Zuke’s
Vegetarian
Twisted Carrot
Wine Selection
Liquor and Wine Warehouse TIE
Wine Selection
Gioiosa’s Wine and Spirits TIE
Winery/Brewery
Valcour Brewing Company
Wings
Hobie’s
GOODS & SERVICES
Accountant
Abbott Frenyea Russell Coffey
Auto Body Shop
Auto Barn Collision Center, Inc
Auto Repair Service
TM Auto Repair Center
Bank
Community Bank
Barber Shop
Joe’s Barber Shop
Computer Repair
Smallz Computing
Construction
Duquette Brothers Construction
Credit Union
UFirst Federal Credit Union TIE
Credit Union
Dannemora Federal Credit Union TIE
Day Spa
StoneWorks Massage and Skincare
Dental Practice
Plattsburgh Family Dentistry
Dentist
Dr. Maria Szmigiel
Dry Cleaners
Phil’s Dry Cleaning
Electrical Services/ Contractor
ACE Electric
Employment Agency
ETS Staffing Recruiting Consulting
Fitness Center
Planet Fitness
Florist
Nelsons Flower Shop
Fuel Delivery
Albert Brown Inc
Funeral Home
Hamilton Funeral Home
Golf Course
The Barracks Golf Course
Hair Salon
Amazing Haircare
Hearing Aids
Miracle Ear
Heating /AC Service
Be Cool Heating and Air Conditioning
Insurance Agency
Northern Insuring Agency, Inc.
Insurance Agent
Donald Recore
Kennel
Adirondack Pet Lodge
Landscaping Services
Jay’s Nursery & Landscaping
Lawn Care
CK Lawn Service
Massage Therapist
Chad Hunkins
Mortgages
Dannemora Federal Credit Union
Nail Salon
Magic Nails
Nursery
Pray’s
Nursing Home
Meadowbrook Healthcare
Pet Grooming
Pawfection Pet Grooming
Pools / Spas
Lake Champlain Pools, Spas, and Stoves
Real Estate Agency
Kavanaugh Realty
Recycling Center
Two Brothers Recycling
Rental Store
Taylor Rental
Retirement Facility
Pine Harbour
Senior Living Facility
Meadowbrook Healthcare
Snow Removal
Scott Booth
Tanning Salon
BeauSoleil Tanning
Theatre Company
Strand
Travel Agency
O’Driscoll Travel Agency
Veterinarian
Plattsburgh Animal Hospital
SHOPPING
ATV Dealer
Robert’s Sports
Auto Parts and Supplies
Autozone
Automotive Dealership (New Vehicle)
Riley Ford
Automotive Dealership (Used Vehicle)
Riley Ford
Book Store
Corner Stone Book Shop
Consignment Shop
Dress Code Drug Store
Kinney’s
Grocery Store
Aldi’s
Hardware Store
Aubuchon Hardware
Jewelry Store
Payson & Stoughton Jewelers
Liquor Store
Gioiosa’s Wine and Spirits
Meat Market
Lashway’s
Nursery/Garden
Cook and Gardener
Orchard
Rulf’s Orchard
Place to Buy a Mattress
America’s Mattress
Place to Buy Appliances
Wilson Appliance
Place to Buy Furniture
Furniture & Decor
Place to Buy Produce
Pray’s Farmers Market
Power Sports/ATV/Motorcycles
Robert’s Sports
Thrift Store
Furniture & Decor
Women’s Clothing
TJ Maxx
