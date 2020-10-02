Episode 11: There was a lot in the news this week. Staff Writers McKenzie Delisle and Cara Chapman give updates on a bunch of local and regional events. Sports Editor Joey LaFranca gives a rundown on the first slate of Section VII sporting events coming up. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe then join the show to talk about the 25th anniversary of the closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Press Pass Podcast: Weekly News Update, Plattsburgh Air Force Base Memories
