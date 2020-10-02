Episode 11: There was a lot in the news this week. Staff Writers McKenzie Delisle and Cara Chapman give updates on a bunch of local and regional events. Sports Editor Joey LaFranca gives a rundown on the first slate of Section VII sporting events coming up. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe then join the show to talk about the 25th anniversary of the closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base.

Tags

Recommended for you