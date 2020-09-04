Episode 7: Sept. 4, 2020
Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca are back for another week to talk about local news topics and tell some stories. The trio discusses the COVID-19 outbreak at SUNY Oneonta, whether or not virtual or in-person learning is the best plan at this time for local schools and what is going on in the sports world. Simply put, there's a little bit of everything in this episode, which is capped off with some stories from Joe and Joey as well as diving deep into the meaning of weak side help.
