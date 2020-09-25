Episode 10: Welcome to a new format to the Press Pass Podcast. We are excited to start more of a segment-based podcast. To open things up, Staff Writers McKenzie DeLisle and Cara Chapman tell Sports Editor Joey LaFranca and the listeners what's going on in the local news scene this week. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe then join the show with Joey as the trio tells some stories, and Ben also does another looking back segment as he goes back in time to highlight interesting moments from local news history.
breaking featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.