Episode 4: Aug. 14, 2020
Editor's Note: If you are on a mobile device, scroll down to the bottom of this page to find our podcast.
We are all over the place with this episode of the Press Pass Podcast and have many voices of the newsroom making appearances.
Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio is fresh off vacation and is joined by Night Editor Ben Rowe, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca and Staff Writer Cara Chapman.
The quartet engages in discussion about Joe Biden's recent vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, as well as the 2020 election as a whole.
Schools reopening also works its way into the episode as Joe, Ben, Joey and Cara talk about what various plans look like in the North Country.
On a lighter note, Joe talks about his vacation to Maine and an in-depth discussion regarding whoopie pies takes place.
And just when you think the fun is over, you realize it's just beginning as Joey serves as a game show host for a sports trivia contest between Ben and Staff Writer and Paginator Sage Lewandowski.
The competition is intense, and quite honestly, it's one of the greatest sports trivia moments of all time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.