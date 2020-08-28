Episode 6: Aug. 28, 2020
Editor's Note: If you are on a mobile device, scroll down to the bottom of this page to find our podcast.
COVID-19 still is in our community and impacting the North Country in a variety of ways.
Listen to Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca discuss the Essex Center nursing home outbreak, coronavirus cases at SUNY Plattsburgh and the potential reopening plans for scholastic sports.
And stay tuned for a few teases for some funny stories on an upcoming episode.
Joey also announces that the Press Pass Podcast is now on iTunes and SoundCloud.
