Episode 5: Aug. 21, 2020
Editor's Note: If you are on a mobile device, scroll down to the bottom of this page to find our podcast.
We are back to talk about some local news topics, including new COVID-19 updates, schools reopening and nursing home dilemmas.
Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca and Staff Writer Cara Chapman open the episode before we swap out Cara and call on Staff Writer Ben Watson for some sports talk and plenty of it.
Joe, Joey and Ben talk about the NBA and NHL bubbles and what it's been like to watch those games, and we also chat about the unwritten rules of baseball and if they should be followed.
We wrap things up by discussing what's next for the local sports scene. We already know college sports will not begin until early January next year, and as far as high school sports, we should see some new guidance from the state and NYSPHSAA some time next week.
