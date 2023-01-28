Stars, planets and constellations are disappearing from our night skies, concealed by growing light pollution, the same force that threatens wildlife and is linked to physical and mental health problems in humans.
“There’s so many people that haven’t seen the night sky how it’s supposed to be viewed,” Geoff Robertson said.
Robertson, former president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and current member of the International Dark Sky Association, has had a profound interest in astronomy his whole life. A native of Alberta, Canada, Robertson has observed that light pollution is much worse than when he was young; certain constellations and clusters, such as the Pleiades, are not visible in his hometown anymore.
Robertson is experiencing the brightening of the night sky over inhabited areas, also known as skyglow. and he isn’t alone. According to a 2016 study published in the Journal Science Advances, 83 percent of the world’s population lives under light-polluted skies. In fact, seeing the night sky without the glow of artificial light is now a shock to some.
“Back in 2003, there was a widespread blackout and people were looking at the Milky Way and wondering what it was,” Robertson said.
Artificial light is widespread and growing; car lights, billboards, office buildings, malls and street lights contribute to the glow. Many people are unaware of the harmful effects of light pollution. Instead, people tend to associate light with positive sociological and cultural economic outcomes and advancements such as better living standards and increased productivity.
Andrew Farnsworth, a senior research associate at Cornell University, studies the effects of artificial light on bird migration. He has been bird watching since he was 5 years old and has found a profound interest in the factors, such as artificial light, that impact nocturnally migrating birds. Residing in Manhattan the past 20 years, Farnsworth has also noticed an increase in light pollution.
“Light is a very powerful stimulus for active animals at night; the light attracts and disorients them,” Farnsworth said.
Insects, birds, amphibians, mammals and reptiles are proven to be hurt by artificial light. Certain light sources can disrupt migration, breeding, predator avoidance and ultimately lead to the extinction of some species.
“Increases in light pollution will create more adverse effects such as greater rates of bird mortality, collisions with glass and issues with breeding and feeding biology,” Farnsworth said.
All species have adapted to a circadian rhythm, which has been interrupted by the glow emitted from artificial lights.
“Light pollution directly affects humans by increasing the chances of cancer and heart disease,” Farnsworth said. “Indirectly, light pollution increases the speed and extent of climate change because of the fossil fuels needed to create these systems.”
Most people associate light with safety and want to have peace of mind that their home and possessions are secure.
“Everyone has the capability to reduce their carbon footprint at night by limiting the intensity of essential lighting and reducing non-essential light to zero,” Farnsworth said.
Some solutions to prevent break-ins are to install a security system or motion detector lights with low cut-off features. Implementing these light features will reduce light trespass, which is light falling where it is not needed or intended. Eliminating decorative light features and installing blackout curtains are some solutions for individuals who want to lower the spread of artificial light.
“If more and more people can’t view the night sky, there is this psychological component: It’s easy to forget that we are a small piece in this universe and lose that connection,” Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth has visited dark sky reserves in the Mojave desert in Southern California, Wyoming and the mountains of Bolivia in South America. While decorative light and bright skylines can be attractive, stars and other celestial bodies have beauty as well.
“We have to remember that darkness doesn’t mean total black, but illumination from the stars,” Farnsworth said.
Dark sky preserves have been established to protect the night sky. Jasper, an alpine town in Canada’s Alberta province, is home to the annual Dark Sky Festival. Located in the heart of Jasper National Park, astronomers of all levels are welcome to gather and view this dark sky preserve designed by the Royal Astronomical Society. The night sky has been known to help navigate across lands, track time and tell stories that have been passed down through many generations.
“There are constellation myths and old stories that originated from indigenous people; everybody has stories about the stars,” Robertson said.
Light pollution continues to negatively impact wildlife, climate and sleeping patterns. While some artificial light is essential, we have the ability to control our own light trespass, reduce our carbon footprint and preserve the beauty of the night sky.
