WALLKILL — Jehovah's Witnesses has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries.
Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session will be available for streaming or download.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said.
“Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
Since 2016, summers in the Capital Region of New York have featured conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses in Albany.
During these convention weekends, Jehovah's Witnesses have streamed into the city, filling up hotels and enjoying local restaurants.
In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event.
This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
Thomas and Paulette Kubiak of Ballston Lake have been attending annual conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses for decades.
Reflecting on their years of attendance, Thomas said, "Nothing compares to the feeling of being with thousands of individuals who treat you like family."
Raymond Casson, 96, of Warwick, has been attending conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1941.
“I have attended 80 faith-inspiring conventions in my life many resulting in life changing decisions,” he said.
These conventions motivated him to serve as a missionary in Ethiopia for seven years. Patricia, his wife of 57 years, said these large conventions have filled her with courage and reinforced her faith.
The planning and translation of a program of this magnitude takes months of effort. With the uncertainty of whether it would be safe to bring thousands of people together in cities around the world, the organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.
However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.
The program is free and accessible to all.
The schedule for download and global streaming is listed online.
For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
