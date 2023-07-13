DANNEMORA — One of three third-prize-winning tickets in the Powerball drawing on July 12 that were sold in New York state, was sold locally.
The three tickets were sold at Canarsie Liquor Outlet in Brooklyn, Associated Supermarket in Manhattan and at Stewart's Shops on Cook Street in Dannemora.
Each ticket was worth $50,000.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
The drawing for Saturday, July 15 is for $875 million with a cash value of $441.9 million.
