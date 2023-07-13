Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon and evening, mainly associated with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. Rivers and streams are already running high and any additional rainfall will go straight to run-off in areas that have recently flooded. Rainfall amounts for this afternoon and evening are 0.5 to 1.25 inches, locally up to 2 inches if repeated rounds of heavy rain occurs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&