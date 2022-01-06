SARANAC LAKE — An Italian Countess and the “Godfather of Saranac Lake” squared off on Saranac Lake's main drag three years shy of the millennium.
What could go wrong? A lot.
What went right was the Adirondack Artists Guild, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022.
THE COUNTESS
Countess Alicia Paolozzi (1918-2002) was born Alice Orpha Spaulding to philanthropist/art collector William Stuart Spaulding and Katrina A. Fairlee of Beacon Street., Boston, Mass.; Sunset Rock, Pride's Crossing, Beverly, Mass.; Birch Island, Upper St. Regis Lake; Adirondacks.
Educated at St. Timothy's School, a private all-girls boarding school in Maryland, and at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, Alice Spaulding married Count Lorenzo Paolozzi, an Italian architect, jewelry designer and interior decorator.
They were the parents of daughters, Christina Bellin, a Wilhelmina model and international socialite dubbed as the “Bare Contessa” for her nude '62 Richard Avedon photograph that appeared in Harper's Bazaar, and Francesca Padilla, a New York jewelry designer, goldsmith and educator.
The Countess' exploits included driver for the winning women's automotive team in the 1958 Tour de France.
She was a philanthropist, activist, humanitarian, businesswoman, and co-founder of the Spoleto Festival in Italy and in Charleston, South Carolina.
She served as assistant to the president of Boston University, on the United States Commission for UNESCO, as president of the Rome Woman's Club, as president of the National Council of Women of the United States and as a long time officer and member of the board of The International Council of Women, according to a Northwood University post.
Internationally, she served for Hungarian Relief, many UNESCO Conferences, as a delegate to Organization of American States Conferences, and on the United Nations Nairobi Conference organizing committee as wells as other UN official functions.
The Spaulding-Paolozzi Foundation was founded by her to support efforts concerning: the environment; the sustainability of agriculture; issues involving the elderly; and issues involving women, according to a 2016 press release in the Press-Republican.
THE GODFATHER
In Saranac Lake, Countess Paolozzi owned 77 Main St., now home of Origin Coffee Co.
Across the street at 76 Main, Tim Fortune, called “the Godfather of Saranac Lake” by CEO Franklin County Economic Develoment Corporation Jeremy Evans, was ensconced at The Small Fortune Studio.
A native son, Fortune studied art at Tyler School of Art of Temple University where he received a BFA.
Later, he graduated from New York University with a Master of Arts degree in Studio Art and subsequently studied in Italy for several years, according to his website.
Fortune was away for 16 years before he returned to the Adirondacks to pursue his career here and in Florida.
From his studio/gallery Fortune noticed the empty storefront, once home to a funky antique shop, a perfect location for an art gallery in his estimation.
“The Countess was a character, I want to tell you,” he said.
“After four months of fairly difficult discussions with her because she was a person who wanted things her own way. No surprises. It's actually a very long story, which is pretty funny. But anyway, she put me through the wringer.”
Fortune recruited local artists to launch his good idea: an artists' co-op.
“They didn't want to pay that much rent,” he said.
“So, I called Margaret Boettcher, who owned a frame shop (North Country Originals) across the street from Casa del Sol. I said, 'Margaret, how about moving into town and being part of the co-op and paying half the rent?' She said, 'Great.'”
SIGNING SNAFU
Boettcher relocated.
The artists – Ray Jenkins, Mark Kurtz, Corey Pandolph, Ralph Prata and Eleanor Sweeney – were happy and raring for opening day.
“The Countess and I and her lawyer were in the upstairs part where Origins is,” Fortune said.
“We're up there, and she said, 'What's this?' I said, 'Well, there is a framer with us.' She said, 'Absolutely not.' She put the pen down. She said, 'I will not have two businesses here.' She refused.”
Fortune played Boettcher's single mom and artist/framer cards.
“Then, the Countess said, 'Well, alright, but she can't have a sign out front,'” he said.
“During the opening and the signing, I went to the front door and waited for Margaret. Margaret showed, and I said, “Margaret do you mind not having your sign out front? The Countess said we can't do that. Margaret was wonderful. She said, 'Nah, that's fine.'”
The Adirondack Artists Guild remained at 77 Main Street until it relocated to its present location, 52 Main Street.
“I think that was a smart move,” Fortune said.
“It was bigger and all of that, so everything worked out just great. I couldn't be happier that it's still going.”
