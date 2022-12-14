National Grid, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have all increased staffing and are pre-positioning crews across Eastern New York as they prepare for a severe winter storm with the potential for significant snowfall, ice accretion and high winds beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday afternoon.
“Current forecasts call for wind gusts potentially reaching 40-50 mph and icing, to begin early Thursday in Western New York and then move east across the state. The storm’s intensity is expected to be strongest in Central New York and the Adirondacks, with a total six to 14 inches of heavy, wet snow expected to fall Thursday afternoon through Friday,” a NYSEG press release said.
Among the preparations National Grid is taking in anticipation of the storm are:
• Securing external resources and mobilizing crews in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
• Pre-staging crews and materials.
• Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.
• Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to encourage them to be prepared.
• Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.
NYSEG and RG&E said their teams have been “monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur.“
Customers are urged to download the mobile apps for their respective power companies for the latest updates during the storm or check for updates on the companies’ social media accounts.
The public is especially urged to be careful and avoid downed power lines. Anyone can call into the companies to report downed tree lines and other hazardous situations:
National Grid: 1-800-867-5222
NYSEG: 1-800-572-1131
RG&E: 1-800-743-1701
