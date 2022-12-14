Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 14 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult for the Friday morning and evening commutes. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times, especially on Friday morning. The snow could mix with rain at times in the valleys, before tapering off to snow showers overnight Friday into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&