CHAMPLAIN — Tom Trombley first tasted poutine at a local restaurant in the early 1990s.
“I’ve been hooked ever since,” the Champlain town supervisor said.
Now, he and other officials here hope to win over more fans for the French Canadian dish — as well as promote the Town of Champlain and its villages of Champlain and Rouses Point, along with the businesses there.
The Poutine Challenge invites folks to taste the concoction of French fries smothered in cheese curds and gravy at five different local eateries, with T-shirts for the first 20 to turn in their fully stamped “passports.”
Everyone who completes the challenge will get a certificate, Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge said at Monday morning’s press conference.
SOURCED FROM QUEBEC
At Border View, the secret to the poutine is all about its roots.
“Genuine French Canadian gravy,” said Connor Gooley, one of the cooks in the deli there.
In fact, he said, all the ingredients are sourced from Quebec, including the cheese curds and potatoes for the fresh, hand-cut fries.
Poutine originated in the 1950s at snack bars in rural Quebec, according to information on the Poutine Challenge “passport.”
“The Town of Champlain and its villages of Champlain and Rouses Point share much with our Quebec neighbors to the north, including many food specialties,” it reads.
Poutine was introduced to the area at that restaurant where Trombley first sampled the dish.
Steamies opened on Route 11 near the Interstate 87 intersection in June 1992, according to Calvin Castine, who filmed a show at that time for Home Town Cable.
“I’d never heard of it (here) before,” said the local historian and Clinton County legislator for Area 1.
French fries with gravy had long been popular, he noted.
But it’s not poutine without the cheese, the local officials agreed.
ON THE MENU
Though Steamies closed long ago, poutine lived on, popping up around the region as its popularity grew.
Patti Gaudette, 70, of Champlain was the first participant to turn in her passport in the ongoing challenge. She remembers well how poutine first came to her attention.
Gaudette was working at Sandy’s Deli and Catering in Rouses Point many years ago when a man from Montreal actually brought in all the ingredients to make the dish.
“He said, ‘You’re going to love this,’” she remembered.
Sandy’s put poutine on the menu.
FAMILY FUN
Gaudette checked out the offerings at the five restaurants with her daughter, Stephanie Russell, and son, Matthew Gaudette.
The latter runs the private Facebook group “Rouses Point: Word on the Street” and chronicled their experience with reviews and numerous photos.
“We know it (isn’t) a contest. But we made it a little more fun by pretending we were food reviewers and eating (the poutine) all together while I jotted down the comments,” Matthew posted.
Patti’s favorite was the poutine at Sandy’s. Large servings and lots of cheese curds helped that view along.
DARK, STRONG GRAVY
Each restaurant put its own twist on the dish, she noted, and she and her son and daughter each discovered his or her preference.
Stephanie, Patti said, liked the version of poutine at Gino’s Pizza in Rouses Point because it doesn’t include cheese curds, but rather shredded cheese.
Matthew picked the variety at the North Country Golf Course and Grille in Champlain because he liked the shoestring fries, his mother said.
“We really enjoyed the Border View gravy because it was savory,” she added.
The gravy at Best Friends Diner in Rouses Point was also a hit, Matthew noted in his writeup on his family’s experience of the challenge.
“Strong, dark brown gravy,” was one comment on his Facebook page, along with, “I love fries with potato skins.”
TRANSCENDENT
Poutine has even gone gourmet well beyond Quebec and the North Country.
Gourmetsafari.com describes the dish as “a transcendent culinary experience in every way.”
A Poutine Gourmet food truck circulates in Hartford, Ct.; a Montreal restaurant offers 10 different versions of the dish ...
The North Country Golf Club serves up traditional poutine and also a fancier incarnation, “The Border Crosser,” on flatbread, Trombley noted.
HIDDEN GEM
The local leaders urged the public to go beyond tasting the poutine.
“Try our restaurants here,” Trombley said.
“They offer a wide variety of food,” Rouses Point Mayor John LaBonte put in.
And there’s a lot more to do than dine, Trombley added.
There’s kayaking on the Great Chazy River with an access point in the Village of Champlain, hiking and biking on the Harry J. McManus Recreational Trail that runs through all three municipalities, all that Lake Champlain provides in recreational opportunities …
“We have a lot to offer,” Trombley said.
McFetridge called the three communities tucked up against New York state’s northeastern corner “hidden gems.”
“People who come here are so taken with (them),” she said.
LaBonte, McFetridge and Trombley hope to see a good turnout for the challenge, and maybe even a repeat of the event next year.
“It was a great idea,” Patti Gaudette said. “Hopefully, other people are doing it.”
