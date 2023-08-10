CHAMPLAIN — For Village of Rouses Point Mayor John LaBonte, poutine has been a lifelong favorite dish.
“My great-grandparents are from Canada, my grandparents are from Canada, and when I was a young man, my mother used to fix this for us,” he said after digging into a poutine order at the North Country Golf Club in Rouses Point Wednesday.
“It’s basically a Canadian tradition, but it’s picked up in the North Country, because we’re so close to the border.”
“We share a lot of the culture of Quebec,” Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge added.
For the second consecutive year, to celebrate the popular French-Canadian dish — which consists of French fries with gravy and cheese — the public is again being tasked with completing the “poutine challenge” in August.
Those interested in participating will have to visit and try poutine at four of the seven participating restaurants in the Champlain and Rouses Point region.
This year’s restaurants involved in the challenge are: Gino’s Pizza, Best Friends Diner, Sandy’s Deli and Frencheez in Rouses Point; and Borderview Grocery, North Country Golf Club and Champlain Truck Stop in Champlain.
“We really encourage you to try to do all seven,” Town of Champlain Supervisor Tom Trombley said.
“Don’t do them all in one day (though). I don’t recommend that.”
Just like last year’s challenge, those who participate will need a poutine passport so it can be stamped and verified at each restaurant. These can be obtained from any of the restaurants or the Town of Champlain’s website.
The passport requires your name, phone number, address and shirt size.
The first 20 participants who complete their passport will get a free T-shirt, which depicts a poutine graphic on it, sometime in September.
“It says poutine challenge on it (too),” McFetridge said.
“We may be redesigning it next year.”
In doing so, they may even hold a T-shirt design competition in the future, similar to the one the Town of Plattsburgh does for its annual Michigan Month celebration.
“I intend to redesign it. For one, the Town of Champlain has a new logo. The town and its two villages, I think it needs to be on the shirt,” Trombley said.
“We haven’t got around to working on that yet, but we will soon.”
LaBonte said that he hopes this fun challenge will introduce more people to their restaurants.
“We encourage the people who visit these seven restaurants and see what other variety of items they have on their menus. We have very good restaurants in our area,” he said.
“We hope there’s a big participation for this event.”
“Just get out and see the Town of Champlain,” Trombley added.
“Visit Rouses Point Village, bring your kayaks to the river. Come up and see us, this is what it’s about. The food is also an attraction.”
Last year’s inaugural poutine challenge saw about 17 people complete and return a passport.
Trombley, LaBonte and McFetridge are hoping for a better turnout this year.
“For a first-year event, I think it turned out fairly well,” LaBonte said. “...I think it’ll last for a long time.”
