PLATTSBURGH — Two buses transported 94 local seniors on the Senior Center Trip to Long Island from Aug. 22 through Aug. 25.
“We left Tuesday early morning and returned late Friday night,” Angela Hahn, Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County deputy director and trip organizer, said.
“The gardens were beautiful, in particular, Westbury Garden. We had a house mansion that was pretty phenomenal. Highlights I would say were Old Westbury Garden and the Cradle of Aviation. In the Cradle of Aviation, the showing at the planetarium was ‘Red Planet’ and it was quite interesting.”
It was the center’s first trip since a Maine excursion in 2018.
Tour sites included the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay, the Vanderbilt Estate called Eagle’s Nest in Centerpoint, Old Westbury Gardens in Old Westbury, the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Uniondale, and the Statue of Liberty in New York.
“We saw Margaritaville,” Hahn said.
“There was very enjoyable theater at the John W. Ingram Theater at Northport.
“The Statue of Liberty is something to see, although that was the only day it was raining a bit, drizzly. Three out of four days, we were lucky and it did rain the last day. I think we were all surprised that the Statue of Liberty now has security which is just like airport security. It’s a lot to go through.”
The seniors stayed at the Inn at Fox Hollow in Woodbury.
“The dinners were excellent, and the hotel was phenomenal,” Hahn said.
“It was a treat to stay at. It’s a very nice hotel.”
