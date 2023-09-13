PLATTSBURGH — On Tuesday, Cornelia Street (from Oak Street to Miller Street) and Broad Street (from Margaret Street to the Broad Street Bridge) in the City of Plattsburgh will be repaved.
There will be no on-street parking permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the repaving. Thru traffic will be permitted during paving operations however sections of the roads may be closed for short periods of time.
Please plan accordingly. No traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for a minimum of 3 hours. Please check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
