MORIAH — A townwide library tax for Sherman Free Library in Port Henry was passed by voters, 147 yes to 28 no, Tuesday night.
The new tax will be included as an item on Moriah Central School District tax bills once the library board officially sets an annual budget and a tax rate is generated.
The board estimates $45,000 a year will fund the library. That would mean about an extra $19 a year in taxes on a home assessed at $100,000, library officials said.
Sherman Free Library Board of Trustees President Sue Nephew said she and librarian Kris Jarrett were excited that the library district vote passed.
“It was wonderful seeing so many community members coming out to show their support for the library,” she said by email Wednesday.
“The most exciting part of this entire process is that the library board will finally be able to concentrate on what they should always have been concentrating on: providing resources and programs for our community. We have been spending so much time in recent years just trying to fundraise in order to keep the doors open, that we haven’t been able to serve the community as they deserve.”
The library has been running on two $10,000 endowments made in the 19th-century, along with annual Town of Moriah contributions and donations. It was started in 1887 when George Sherman created it with his personal book collection.
The vote was conducted by Moriah Central School administration at the library on Tuesday.
“From what I understand, the funds for the library will be included in the school’s tax bill that comes out in the fall,” Nephew said. “The school will collect the taxes and then give the library the funds they have collected for us.”
She said the library had imposed a buying freeze due to its dire financial condition, but will now be able to purchase new books, DVDs, audio books, jigsaw puzzles and other reading materials it loans out.
In 2022, Sherman Free served 1,740 patron requests, with 1,214 in person, 205 via email, and more than 300 for free Internet wi-fi access and, computer use. The library only had limited hours for the first quarter of 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic was wrapping up. Based on usage so far in 2023, patronage could almost double this year, Nephew said.
“This is an exciting time for the Sherman Free Library,” she said. “We look forward to seeing our patrons for new programs soon.”
Public programs are making a comeback at the library, and a recent one had a presentation on the history of Moriah.
The library at 20 Church St. is open Tuesdays from noon to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.; Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.; Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
