PORT HENRY — A Port Henry student has been named a Rhodes Scholar and is headed to England’s Oxford University to study.
Sophie A. Bryant, a senior at Columbia University, where she is completing dual majors in East Asian Languages and Cultures and Mathematics, is one of 32 students chosen as Rhodes Scholars nationwide this year.
‘THEY INSPIRE US’
Elliot F. Gerson, American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, recently released the names of the 32 Americans chosen as Rhodes Scholars.
“This year’s Rhodes Scholars representing the United States, elected by 16 independent committees around the country meeting simultaneously, will go to Oxford University in England ... to pursue graduate degrees across the breadth of the social sciences, humanities, and biological and physical sciences,” he said in a release. “They inspire us already with their accomplishments, but even more by their values-based leadership and selfless ambitions to improve their communities and the world.”
Rhodes Scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford.
Sophie’s scholarship at Oxford will focus on the domestic drivers of foreign policy, with a particular interest in U.S.-China relations. She has completed research internships with a range of organizations, including the Council on Foreign Relations, PEN America, and Carnegie China.
BRYANT PLANS
At Oxford, Sophie intends to study for a master’s of philosophy in Global and Area Studies.
She is also active in educational service and advocacy work at home and in college.
Gerson called the Rhodes Scholarships, “the oldest and best-known award for international study, and arguably the most famous academic award available to American college graduates.”
The scholarships were created in 1902 by the Will of Cecil Rhodes and are provided in partnership with the Second Century Founders, John McCall MacBain O.C. and The Atlantic Philanthropies, and many other benefactors. The first class of American Rhodes Scholars enrolled in Oxford in 1904; those elected now will enter Oxford in October 2023.
Sophie is the daughter of Irina Bryant and Timothy Bryant of Port Henry. She graduated from Moriah Central School, where she was valedictorian.
